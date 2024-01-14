A number of Hindu outfits are organising religious processions in advance of the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony which is scheduled for 22nd January. Notably, Nupur Sharma, the former Bharatiya Janta Party leader and spokesperson who was dismissed from the party after her statement regarding Prophet Muhammad was witnessed in one such Jan Jagran Yatra program in Delhi. She was carrying a religious flag while wearing a saffron stoll around her neck amid the sound of drums and chants of “Jai Shree Ram.” A red tilak adorned her forehead as she honoured individuals dressed as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

However, this is not the first time that the lawyer has made a public appearance since she was ousted from the party two years back in June of 2022. She went to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Vaccine War’ in September 2023 and expressed gratitude towards Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists. She stated, “I just have to thank you all. Because of you all, we Indians are still alive. I thank you from the depth of my heart,” when the filmmaker invited her to share the stage with him. Vikas Panday also posted a picture alongside her on social media in 2022 with a note expressing his pride in his courageous sister and friend. He is a software engineer and social media personality.

Nupur Sharma criticised Islamist Taslim Ahmed Rehmani for repeatedly using derogatory language against Sanatan Dharma and referred to Shivling as a fountain during a debate on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi in Kashi in May 2022. She questioned what he would feel if she cited passages from Islamic texts.

Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of Alt News, cleverly removed Taslim Rehmani’s inflammatory comments and uploaded the out-of-context footage on social media to claim that she insulted Prophet Muhammed. The severe allegations led to massive protests and riots across the nation as well as many FIRs were filed against her. The Indian government came under fire from Islamic countries which issued strong statements condemning Nupur Sharma after which she was suspended from the party.

Murderous slogans like “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda (There is only one punishment for being disrespectful to Rasool (Prophet Muhammad), their head separated from their torso, their head separated from the torso,” were raised in the streets by rabid mobs as extremists attacked and killed Hindus including Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh Kohle in Maharashtra for supporting her.