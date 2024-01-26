Friday, January 26, 2024
Gyanvapi dispute: While Owaisi & coterie reject ASI’s findings, here’s reminding them how the Muslim side was also part of the survey

"This wouldn't stand academic scrutiny before any set of professional archaeologists or historians. The report is based on conjecture and makes a mockery of scientific study. As a great scholar once said 'ASI is the handmaiden of Hindutva'," Owaisi wrote on X.

OpIndia Staff
Findings include a Gada, a round-tipped mace, and a Shiva Linga among other objects and symbols
26

Left-Liberals and Islamists are falling short of excuses to reject the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey report on the Gyanvapi structure. The report was made public on 25th January following an order by the Varanasi court on 24th January.

The report revealed a substantial Hindu temple structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The report, shared by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side, read, “The pillars and plasters used in the existing structure were studied systematically and scientifically. For the enlargement of the mosque and constructing sahn, parts of preexisting temple including pillar and plasters were reused with little modification.”

The report further states that the carvings on the pillars and stones make it clear that they were originally parts of a Hindu temple, which was demolished to construct the mosque. “Minute study of the pillars and pilasters in the corridor suggests that they were originally part of the pre-existing Hindu temple,” ASI says.

OpIndia has accessed relevant pages of the report, which states that it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple, prior to the construction of the existing structure.

The findings include a Gada, a round-tiped mace, made up of marble. It was recovered from cellar no 4. Its length is 2.3 cm and thickness is 1.8 cm. The description in the ASI report reads, “The extant part depicts only the mace head. Finial at the top is partially broken. The globular part is broken and has concentric rings.”

Findings in the ASI report

Another finding includes a Shiva Linga made up of marble. It is from the late medieval period and was found from the Western chamber. It measures 2.5 cm in length, 3.5 cm in width and 2 cm in diameter. The description reads, “Miniature Shiva Linga with Yonipatta on tiered pedestal. Lower part of the pedestal is damaged. The Shiva Linga is also partially broken.”

Findings in the ASI report

Several such findings were mentioned in the report. Notably, the court had asked ASI to give hard copies of the report to both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

However, despite clear findings, some have opposed the survey. Amongst them is AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

“This wouldn’t stand academic scrutiny before any set of professional archaeologists or historians. The report is based on conjecture and makes a mockery of scientific study. As a great scholar once said ‘ASI is the handmaiden of Hindutva’,” he wrote on X.

Another X user, Samiullah Khan, an “Islamic scholar” and “Journalist” wrote, “We are rejecting the Archaeological Survey Report against GyanVapi Masjid, which says that Hindu temple existed before #GyanvapiMosque was constructed in the same place #Gyanvapi. We do not agree with this and will not leave our another mosque like Babri Masjid.”

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain said, “The ASI must look for proof of Jain and Buddhist temples underneath the Hindu temples. It must look for proof of Jain Temples converted into Hindu temples. Meanwhile, the population needs to look for scientific temper it seems to have lost in the last decade.”

Dr Ruchika Sharma, with her PhD in History from JNU, called the report conjectural. “‘Appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century’. Eh? Which method did the archaeologists undertake to arrive at this conclusion? That there was destruction and that too of 17th century? That too in a survey and not an excavation!! Sounds ridiculous and completely conjectural tbh.”

She further alleged that Buddhist and Jain temples were converted into Hindu temples and should be surveyed too.

An X user named Swati K resorted to vulgar language saying, “GyanVapi Mosque ko Mosque rehne do. Sanghis ko vaise bhi Masjid aakar jai shree ram chillaney mei alag orgasm aata hai. Mandir mei jaake pooja karna unke liye zaroori nhi hai.”

Another X user Shirin Khan wrote, “This is the lowest of the low.”

ASI report proves that critics like Owaisi are lying

To begin with, the survey was conducted in compliance with the Varanasi district court order from 2022 which laid out the specifications of the kind of scientific investigation that was to be conducted and where.

Secondly, both parties, that is the Hindu and Muslim side, was involved in the case during the survey and, as per ASI, “support and cooperation was received from all concerned”.

Screenshot of the ASI survey report

Right from the beginning of the survey to the removal of debris, the Muslim side was in agreement with the process followed by the ASI.

Screenshot of the ASI survey report

Notably, the Anjuman Intezamia Masaji Committee attempted to block the survey by challenging it twice with the Supreme Court and once with the Allahabad High Court.

However, when the petition was dismissed by the SC, they Muslim side had to comply with the survey order.

Despite a near conclusive nature of the ASI findings, Owaisi has said that the report won’t stand academic scrutiny. But the details of the report stated above prove that the Muslim side was very much a part of the survey and in hindsight, stands witness to the findings.

Hindu side to move SC seeking ASI survey in sealed area

Advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side have said that they will be moving the apex court requesting an ASI survey in sealed area.

Speaking to Times Now, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain also cited the Islamic law to state how the disputed Gyanvapi structure violates the Muslim law itself.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

