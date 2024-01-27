The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi structure released on 25 January has made it clear that a large Hindu temple existed in the past where the current mosque structure is present. The over 800-page report gives a very detailed accounts of the structure and the artefacts found in it, proving that it was a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Shockingly but not surprisingly, the report states that several artefacts related to the temple were deliberately kept hidden, they were found in cellars which were blocked by debris and walls. As per the ASI report, on the Eastern part of the complex, there are six cellars, three on southern side and three on the northern side on the both sides of the sealed area. There are two more cellars on the north, closer to the structure.

The cellars were made below the ground level when the pre-existing structure was modified and extended towards the east, the report states. The underground cellars were used for various purposes, however most of the cellars were found blocked, either completely or partially. For the study, ASI cleaned the cellars and removed a large amount of debris, recovering several signs of a pre-existing Hindu temple.

The most important artefacts were found in the southern cellars, S1, S2 and S3. ASI says that there are five entrances from S2 to S1, but all of them were blocked with lakhauri bricks and/ or stone blocks set in lime mortar. Similarly, all four entrances to S3 were blocked filling soil or keeping stones and architectural materials.

When the ASI teams entered cellar S3 by clearing the entrances, the found that the cellar was deliberately filled with soil and debris. Holes were make on the ceilings and soils and debris were dumped through that holes, blocking the cellar.

The report says that cellar S2 was used as a dumping place of large number of diverse things ranging from bamboos, to terracotta and metal pots, doors and windows, architectural members, etc. A number of architectural members were found stacked over the blocked entrances of the western wall.

When the debris was removed from the cellar, several things purposefully buried were exposed. This included a miniature temple, sculptures of Vishnu, Shaiva Dwarpala, Hanuman and other stone objects as well as terracotta figurines. “A miniature shrine with sculptural depiction of deities is another noteworthy find,” the ASI report says, talking about the miniature temple found in S2.

The report added that Shiva linga and Yonipatta in good numbers were doing in cellar S2 and the western wall area. It states that Two sculptures of Vishnu were also recorded from cellar S2, one of which is a complete image and another one is only the parikara part of an image depicting the figure of seated Vishnu.

Vishnu idol in S2 cellar

Two fragmentary images of Krishna and a head of Ganesh made of marble was found from the cellar S2. Two damaged sculptures of Nandi were also found during the debris clearance in the western chamber. Apart from these, several specimens could not be identified with certainty as they were either too fragmentary like body parts or defaced and worn out.

A broken part of a marble slab inscribed with ‘Ram’ in Devnagari script and painted with black was also found in S3. A makara depicted in seated posture on a pedestal with its raised snout was found in very condition.

A headless deity that appears to be Krishna, and the torso of another deity were found buried in S2.

Other items found in S2 included a larger number of broken pots such as chillum, hookah base, miniature pots, lamps, etc.

A larger number of pottery and terracotta items were found in S3, apart from S2. It is notable that as the Hindu side, the S3 cellar could not be searched fully as it was filled with debris to the ceiling and there was not approval for excavation. As a result, it is possible that more artefacts related to the Hindu temple are buried in the cellar.

One small stone Shiva Linga was also found during debris cleaning on the east side of the structure.

The cellars were made of stone pillars, with stone slabs placed on them supported by stone beams. Later masonry pillars were also added in some cellars to support the ceilings. ASI has found that pillars from an earlier Hindu temple were used to make these cellars.

The artefacts found in the cellars are just part of massive evidence of the Hindu temple found by ASI at the Gyanvapi structure. The ASI report has concluded that large Hindu temple existed at the place prior to the construction of the existing structure. This temple had a big central chamber, surrounded by four chambers on north, south, east and west. Remains of three chambers to the north, south and west can still be seen.