On Thursday (18th January), a Hyderabad court awarded death sentence to a man named Imran-ul-Haq for brutally murdering his wife Naseem Akhtar by stabbing her with scissors in her throat. The horrific murder was committed in January 2019 in the Bhavaninagar police station precinct in Hyderabad.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge CV S Sai Bhupathi also fined Imran Ul Haq Rs 10,000, according to a Hyderabad police press release. The authorities stated the case involved a brutal murder. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said that Imran-ul-Haq had also demanded Rs 30,000 from his wife to buy a car.

On January 6, 2019, Haq stabbed his wife in the throat with scissors, struck a hammer on her head, and inserted a screwdriver into her vagina before fleeing the scene. Based on a complaint, a case was filed under Section 302 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Haq was arrested the police said.

As per the chargesheet, victim Naseem Akhtar gave birth to four daughters, which dismayed Imran, who married another woman in the hopes of having a son. However, he stayed with Naseem and tortured her for money. Meanwhile, Naseem’s family members used to give him money to avoid problems.

Imran became accustomed to this until Naseem stood firm, stating that her family were unable to give in every time he demanded money. This infuriated Imran. Following that, while the girls were visiting their grandparents, he grabbed a set of scissors, a hammer, and a screwdriver and assaulted Naseem.

Imran attacked his wife Naseem in the neck with scissors, gouged out her eyes, and shoved a screwdriver into her vagina before fleeing the crime scene. When Naseem’s brother heard her screams, he hurried to the scene, but Imran had already escaped before he could attend to his sister. Imran then went to his second wife’s home, changed his clothes, and was leaving when the Bhavaninagar police apprehended him.

During their investigation, the police found a note blaming Naseem’s family for forcing his hand, TNIE reported. The court convicted Imran based on numerous clues and eyewitness accounts.