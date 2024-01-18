On Wednesday (17th January), Iran-backed Houthis attacked a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden after the US announced the re-designation of Houthis as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist.”

While the Houthis claimed they fired missiles at the “Genco Picardy” bulk carrier, ending in a “direct hit,” the US military said the vessel was struck by a drone on Wednesday evening.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) security agency said that a drone struck a vessel in the Gulf of Aden immediately after the Houthis threatened more assaults on vessels. Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman, said the group’s naval forces hit a US ship dubbed the Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden with “a number of appropriate missiles”.

In televised statements, Sarea vowed that the group would continue its attacks in self-defence and support of Palestinians in Gaza in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He added that the attack was a response to “the American-British aggression against our country”.

Taking to X, UKMTO said that a “vessel has been hit on the port side by an Uncrewed Aerial System”.

In another post, UKMTO informed that a fire on board had been extinguished and the “vessel and crew are safe”.

In an X post, US Central Command informed that they had conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were ready to fire in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on 17th January at around 11:59 pm.

“…These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting U.S. forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves. These strikes, along with other actions we have taken, will degrade the Houthi’s capabilities to continue their reckless attacks on international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden,” US Central Command posted.

U.S. CENTCOM Strikes Houthi Terrorist Missile Launchers



US re-designates Houthis as a terrorist organisation

On January 17th, the US government relisted Houthis as a “specially designated global terrorist” group in response to a series of attacks launched by Houthi terrorists on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Houthis’ continuous targeting of commercial ships, including that of the US, triggered the country to launch counterattacks.

As reported earlier, the United States and the United Kingdom have targeted more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed group attacked 27 commercial vessels in the Red Sea. On Monday (16th January), a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile hit a US-owned and operated cargo ship.

On Wednesday, US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan said that the “unprecedented attacks against United States military forces and international maritime vessels operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism.”

“Today, in response to these continuing threats and attacks, the United States announced the designation of Ansarallah, also known as the Houthis, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. This designation is an important tool to impede terrorist funding to the Houthis, further restrict their access to financial markets, and hold them accountable for their actions,” Sullivan said.

However, Sullivan added that the US would re-evaluate the SDGT designation of Houthis if the group stops its attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Notably, the Houthis have been fighting a civil war since 2014 against Yemen’s government. The govt is getting help from a coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but the Houthis enjoy domestic support and the assistance of Iran and Hezbollah. They declare themselves to be part of the Iranian-led “axis of resistance” against Israel, the US and the wider West. It considers itself to be an ally of Hamas and Hezbollah.