Trouble seems to have become synonymous with cash for query scam accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. After accusing her of trespassing on his house and stealing his beloved dog named ‘Henry’, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, whom Moitra referred to as her ‘jilted-ex’, has once again targetted the TMC leader by levelling some grave allegations against her.

In a complaint filed with the CBI, Dehadrai has accused Mahua Moitra of carrying out illegal surveillance on him. He said she has been doing this in connivance with some senior police officers in West Bengal.

Notably, popular social media user The Hawk Eye took to X to inform about Dehadrai’s complaint with the CBI against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. He wrote, “Mahua Moitra allegedly put illegal surveillance on her ex-boyfriend (other than Jai Anant) and his female friend. Don’t miss the big names! A confidential complaint letter to CBI exposed the hypocrisy of the MP who has been vocal about ‘Pegasus Story’!!”

“The complaint letter sent to the CBI director on 29.12.23 reads that Mahua Moitra conspired with senior police officers in West Bengal to carry out illegal surveillance, including physical location, using mobile phone number,” read his subsequent post, where he also shared a screenshot of the copy of the complaint filed by the SC lawyer with the CBI.

Notably, Mahua Moitra was amongst the section of leftist media and self-proclaimed ‘intellectuals’ who had accused the Modi government of snooping or indulging in any illegal surveillance on any Indian citizen using the Pegasus spyware. India’s IT minister, on the floor of the house, has categorically denied all such charges. On August 25, the Supreme Court also said that no conclusive proof had emerged to support the claim that the Indian govt was using the Pegasus spyware to snoop on people. X user The Hawk Eye called out Mahua Moitra’s hypocrisy as she was now being accused of doing the exact same thing.

OpIndia, meanwhile, has acquired the full complaint copy filed by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai. The complaint was dated December 29, 2023, and addressed to the CBI Director Praveen Sood and Home Minister Amit Shah.

SS of the copy of the complaint acquired by OpIndia

In the complaint, Dehadrai accused the TMC MP of carrying out illegal surveillance on him with the help of senior police officers in West Bengal. He also said that he feared that Mahua Moitra might be tracking his physical location by tapping his mobile phone.

Dehadri claimed that Moitra had herself told him that she had once, with the help of senior WB police officers, had surveillance placed on her boyfriend Suhaan Mukherji and a German woman called Helena Lersch, whom she suspected of being in a relationship with Mukherji. Divulging details of the incident, the SC lawyer wrote, “l have very strong reasons to believe that Ms. Mahua Moitra is using her contacts with Senior Officers of the Bengal Police to carry out my illegal surveillance and she may also be tracking my physical location using my phone number.”

“Ms. Moitra has a demonstrated history of misusing her clout and connections with certain Senior Officers of Bengal Police to obtain the Call Detail Records (CDR) of private individuals to satisfy her personal desire to stalk the precise whereabouts of certain individuals as also the details of the individuals they are in touch with.“

Further elaborating on the episode, the SC lawyer said, “I was shocked to learn that Ms. Moitra, with the assistance of Senior Bengal Police Officers, had the entire CDR History of Mr. Mukerji’s phone in which she had precise information about the individuals who had been in contact with Mr. Mukerji as also the precise physical location of Mr. Mukerji’s phone for all hours of the day.“

He further wrote that when he questioned her about this and voiced his severe disapproval, the TMC MP simply responded that she had certain rights as a Member of Parliament, including being able to follow anybody she wanted. She stated unequivocally that certain IPS officials in the Bengal Police were obligated to her and could not, therefore, turn down her demand to locate Mukerji.

He added that Moitra took great pride in this occurrence and used it as evidence of her power over Senior Officers of the Bengal Police, who she said would stop at nothing to help her.

“I found this entire episode to be a particularly obscene and vulgar display of power especially since it was meant to browbeat and terrorise a private citizen who was at the receiving end of Ms. Moitra’s bullying and arrogant display of political power— this incident was cited by Ms. Moitra to me often — to indicate that she could harass me using her police clout whenever she wanted,” he said, adding that he feared for his safety.

SS of the copy of the complaint acquired by OpIndia

“Moitra had threatened me in the past on multiple occasions and she claims that she had access to my exact whereabouts as he friends were Senior Police Officers in Bengal and she also claimed that she had access to ‘phone-tapping’. Furthermore, Ms. Moitra had arrived at my residence in the past at late hours of the night, unwelcomed and unannounced, and on one occasion, in October 2021, when I asked her to leave my home — she threatened to jump to her death from my terrace. Given these direct threats that were made to me by Ms. Moitra, as also her past conduct where she actively stalked and tracked a private citizen (Mr. Mukerji), I fear for my safety as I strongly believe that Ms. Moitra is once again using nefarious means to track my movements as also the phone-conversations that I am having,” the complaint read further.

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai attached photocopies of call records and screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with Mahua Moitra to attest to his claims.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai accuses TMC MP of trespassing

Prior to this, on November 7 Dehadrai had written a letter to the Delhi Police accusing TMC MP Mahua Moitra of “trespassing” and intimidating him. In his letter to the SHO of Hauz Khas police station, he asserted that Moitra came to his house unannounced on the 5th and 6th of November, days after she had appeared before the Parliamentary ethics committee.

Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant Dehadrai’s battle for ‘Henry

Earlier this month, Dehadrai announced that his beloved dog named ‘Henry’ who was supposedly stolen by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has returned to him. Dehadrai shared a video on X and expressed his happiness over welcoming ‘Henry’, a Rottweiler. The feud between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and her ‘jilted ex’ advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had gotten murkier with the duo fighting over the custody of a dog. Earlier, Dehadrai had written to the Delhi police commissioner accusing Mahua Moitra of stealing and hiding his pet dog Henry.

MahuaGate

On 14th October, the Indian political scene experienced a major tremor as BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter. He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Notably, Moitra has accepted that she had shared credentials with Darshan Hiranandani. Following this development, it was recently reported that PAs of Lok Sabha MPs have lost access to Digital Sansad login.

Meanwhile, it was also reported earlier that Darshan Hiranandani who is also an accused in this alleged scam, turned approver and accepted the allegations. In his affidavit, he said that Moitra gave him her Parliament username and password so he could post questions on her behalf. As reported earlier, the IT ministry had stated that it had sent a report to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee confirming that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was accessed 49 times from Dubai. As reported earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated an inquiry against the TMC MP.