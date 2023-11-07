On 7th November (Tuesday), Jai Anant Dehadrai wrote a letter to the Delhi Police accusing TMC MP Mahua Moitra – who had referred to Jai as a “jilted ex” – of “trespassing” and intimidating him.

In his letter to the SHO of Hauz Khas police station, he asserted that Moitra came to his house unannounced on the 5th and 6th of November, days after she had appeared before the Parliamentary ethics committee.

Asserting that this is a “grave cause for concern for him”, he said, “Given her past history of filing fraudulent criminal complaints against me (24.03.2023 and 23.09.2023) and falsely alleging offences such as trespass, and criminal intimidation, and thereafter withdrawing the same in writing (on 04.10.2023), it is a grave cause for concern to me.”

The complaint added, “Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament came unannounced to my residence on 05.11.2023 at around 11 am and on 06.11.2023 at around 9 am. There is every possibility that Moitra might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me. I have previously informed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, regarding these fraudulent and bogus complaints by Ms Moitra.”

The Supreme Court Advocate further asserted that the TMC MP’s visit to his residence had a clear intent of trespass and intimidation. Subsequently, he called on the police urging them to conduct an investigation into the matter and initiate a case.

It is important to note that apart from accusing TMC MP Moitra of taking bribes for asking questions in Parliament, Jai Anant Dehadrai has also accused her of stealing his pet dog, a Rottweiler named Henry.

The complaint letter further added, “I have previously informed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, on 19.10.2023 and then on 21.10.2023 regarding these fraudulent and bogus complaints which Ms Moitra had foisted on me with the objective of using them as leverage to force/compel me to handover the custody of my pet dog, and I have also flagged to the Commissioner the very serious threat to my life which I anticipate on account of the Complaints filed by me with CBI against Smt. Moitra and her associates / accomplices.”

He stressed that he wished to make it absolutely clear that he had not invited Smt. Moitra to his residence, and that she has come uninvited and with a very apparent intention to commit trespass and to intimidate him.

Earlier in the alleged Mahuagate scam, TMC MP Mahua Moitra stormed out of the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting where she was summoned for questioning in the ‘cash for query scam’ on 2nd November accusing the panel of asking “filthy questions”.

However, the committee later hit back saying that she did not cooperate and left to avoid answering more questions.

Notably, Mahua Moitra is being questioned based on reports received by the Ethics Committee from three Union Ministries namely Home, Information Technology and External Affairs ministries, along with other documents and evidence. The panel had sought information from the three ministries after a meeting held on October 26. The committee had inquired about several things, including whether her login IP addresses and her locations matched.

It may be recalled that the IT ministry had stated that it had sent a report to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee confirming that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was accessed 49 times from Dubai.

It is notable here that businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who has admitted to getting access to Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha login ID and password, lives in Dubai.