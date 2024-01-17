J&K: General Bipin Rawat Stadium inaugurated by L-G Manoj Sinha in Baramulla

In a tribute to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated General Bipin Rawat Stadium in Baramulla on 16th January.

The stadium was inaugurated marking the second death anniversary of the country’s first CDS in the presence of G-o-C 15CORPS and other official dignitaries.

L-G Sinha while addressing the ceremony said, “In a century, a figure akin to a divine son emerges, and General Rawat embodied such a spirit. His roots were deeply intertwined with Baramulla, where he served as an Army officer. The proposal for a stadium in his honour originated from the local community, reflecting the profound connection Rawat held with Baramulla. Upon his passing, scores of people from Baramulla journeyed to Delhi to bid their final farewells. Let it be known to the people of Baramulla that our endeavours for district development stand as the greatest tribute to General Rawat.”

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai also paid tribute to the former CDS saying, “It’s a proud moment for us that the stadium has been named after General Bipin Rawat. Efforts will be made to provide better facilities to the youth here.”

He added that the current situation in Kashmir is good but there is still a distance to be covered to move forward.

“Youth have a bright future ahead as Kashmir is progressing and better days are on the horizon and the Army is completely involved with the administration and police to combat narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir which is destroying the future of youth in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Commander added.

Moreover, the L-G also expressed concern about the weather owing to a snow-less winter this year. “I pray to God for snow as snowfall is a must for power projects to run, otherwise they will become defunct. Snowfall is also a must to keep the tourism sector thriving,” he said.

He said that elections for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats will be started after reservations to OBCs are complete.

L-G Sinha also appealed to the people to take part in large numbers in the Republic Day celebrations.