Many Hindu saints and spiritual leaders of India had been working, actively trying and making efforts in their own ways to one day see a grand Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Some of them had been observing strict ‘Tapasya’, and have taken unique pledges to witness a Ram Mandir being manifested in the Holy site.

Some Hindus took a vow not to marry until they sat in the sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala’s temple, while others took a vow not to wear turban and shoes. Similarly, Karpatri Ji Maharaj had taken an oath to eat only once a day for the last 22 years and that too only 18 mouthfuls. He also had taken an oath not to wear stitched clothes, until he sees a glorious temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Now, when Ramlala is slated to arrive at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024, the saint’s resolution appears to be accomplished. He will now eat a complete supper on 22 January 2024, with Lord Ram’s blessings. This saint gave this information in a conversation with ‘The Rajdharma’ YouTube channel.

Eating on hands until Lord Ram arrives at Ayodhya

Explaining the meaning of his name, Karpatri Maharaj says that the one whose palm is strong is a Karpatri. He says, “22 years ago I had taken a resolution that will have food only from my hands and not from a plate or bowl. I will take water only after doing so. My meal will be only 18 mouthfuls. And it will happen once a day.”

He further said, “I resolved not to wear stitched clothes. I will wear a Khadau (wooden sandals). Till then I will remain like this. Since then my penance has been going on. On the 22nd, when my God gets established in his home, then I will ask for his blessings and have a full meal. I will start wearing stitched clothes because our wishes have been granted by God.”

Karpatri ji further says, “I hold the highest post of the Vaishnav sect. Ramanujacharya, Jagatguru, Jeeyar Swami, Karpatri Ji Maharaj… these are the most venerated posts among Hindu sects. We can’t tell you the full name. But people know us only by the name of Karpatri Maharaj.”

The conference of 18 Puranas and 4 Vedas on 22nd January

Regarding the date of 22 January 2024 for Ram Lalla’s consecration, Karpatri Maharaj stated that Ram Lalla has a special way of going to the temple. Ramji’s appearance is based on the Vedas and Puranas. He recited the Ramcharitmanas chapter ‘Sumati Bhoomi Thal Hriday Agadhu’ while explaining this. Udadhi Ghan Sadhu, Veda Puran, Ram Sujas Bar Bari, Barshahin, ‘Madhur Manohar Mangalkari’ was also cited. “18 Puranas and four Vedas add up to 22,” he explained. The date 22 was chosen because the idol of Ram is made up of 18 Puranas and 4 Vedas, he said.

He continues, “God will arrive on this day. My Thakur ji is on his way. Now there will be no ‘Janbari’. That’s why he is coming in ‘January’. In our Hindi literature, Jan means a person and Bari means no one should be separated, no one should remain alone,” he says of January.

Referring to Lord Ram, he said, “Maybe you don’t know that when Ram came in Chaturbhuj form, he started crying. Cried a lot. Then Kaushalya Maa said stop crying now. Have children. Everything is fine. Everything went well. Then Lord Ram told Kaushalya Maa that till the time I did not come into the world, people were crying. I have now come into the world. No one will cry now.”

After this, Karpatri Maharaj while singing ‘Suni Bachan Sujana Raudan Thana, Hoi Balak Sur Bhupa’ said that due to Pran Pratishtha, this date and the Abhijeet Muhurta chosen for 88 seconds, will be Pran Pratishtha. He said that they will start the celebration of Pran Pratistha on the 15th itself and will continue till Pran Pratistha.

Praising PM Modi, he said, “Our beloved PM Modi will come. When he comes, he will first take a bath in Saryu. By taking this bath, if there is any kind of defect in the body, it gets cured. Before that, he will keep fast. Will take a bath only during fasting. Up means proximity and vas means near the mind. In this way, fasting is observed to go closer to God.”