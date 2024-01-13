Construction of a majestic temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is underway, and the consecration of the idol is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd January 2024, with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hindus globally are expressing their reverence for the devoted karsevaks who made sacrifices. However, some leaders from the Samajwadi Party are defending the 1990 massacre of Ram Bhakts, which was carried out on the orders of the then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The OpIndia team is currently in Ayodhya, where we met Shiv Dayal Mishra, a karsevak from the 1990s who miraculously survived two gunshot wounds. Shiv Dayal Mishra shared with us his firsthand account of the harrowing events of the 1990s.

Despite being a government school teacher, Shiv Dayal Mishra got into Karseva

Karsevak Shiv Dayal Mishra, an eyewitness and survivor of the 1990 firing on Karsevaks, is originally a resident of the Wazirganj police station area of Gonda district. The name of his village is Poore Basanti. In 1990, Shiv Dayal was an assistant teacher in a primary school in Gonda. He retired as headmaster in 2009. Shiv Dayal, now 77 years old, was approximately 45 years old in 1990. He is currently engaged in agricultural activities and dedicated service to cows. He has a son in his family.

A profound scar is still visible on his left knee, marking the spot where a paramilitary bullet shattered his ankle. Additionally, there is a bullet injury in the toes of his right foot, where the bullet grazed leaving behind enduring scratch marks.

Shiv Dayal mentions that to this day, pain lingers in both of his wounds. Despite the persistent discomfort, he finds solace in recalling the sacrifices made in the name of Lord Ram. Shiv Dayal expresses that even if his life were to fade away, there would be no reason for sorrow.

Shiv Dayal’s left leg still has marks of bullet wounds. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

There was a passion to give life in the name of Lord Ram

When we asked Shiv Dayal why he chose the path of Karseva despite being in a government job, he said, “What is a job and a family when it comes to Lord Ram?” Shiv Dayal added that karsevaks from various parts of the country were passing through his village, displaying a profound readiness to sacrifice their lives for Ram Bhakti. Witnessing their dedication, Shiv Dayal mobilised a group of individuals from his village and the nearby areas. Simultaneously, he organised provisions for the lodging, meals, and refreshments of the Ram devotees arriving from other regions.

Karsevaks walked through waterlogged fields and thorny paths

Shiv Dayal recalled the day of 30th October 1990. The aerial distance from his house to Ayodhya is about 25 kilometres. He explained that in the morning, as he and his group headed towards Ayodhya, they observed that trees had been cut and placed on the main roads to prevent people from reaching Ayodhya.

Police vehicles were patrolling the lesser-known byways, taking Ram devotees en route to Ayodhya to unfamiliar destinations. Shiv Dayal advanced through the fields alongside the Ram Bhakts. He mentioned that numerous fields were inundated with knee-deep water at that time. In several instances, the feet of the karsevaks were injured by thorns, and even leeches stuck to their legs.

Despite this, the Ram devotees continued to advance cautiously. Shiv Dayal Mishra states that their goal, along with his companions, was Ayodhya, akin to the unwavering focus Arjuna had for the eye of a bird. Whenever the wailing sirens or the sounds of approaching vehicles echoed, Ram bhakts would conceal themselves amidst the water and fields. Despite these challenges, the determination of the Ram devotees remained unshaken, and eventually, in the afternoon, Shiv Dayal, along with his group, reached the banks of the Saryu River. Ayodhya was on the other bank of the river.

Crossing the Saryu meant death

Shiv Dayal recounted that despite reaching the outskirts of Ayodhya with his companions, the onward journey from that point felt akin to traversing the path of death. It was October, and the monsoon season had recently concluded. During that time, the Saryu River was flowing at its peak, making its currents formidable even for proficient swimmers to navigate.

Even if someone dared to swim across the river, there was no assurance that an armed policeman stationed on the riverbank wouldn’t open fire. As per Shiv Dayal, the sole viable entry point to Ayodhya was the Saryu Bridge. However, the path was heavily guarded, to the extent that not even a mosquito could navigate through. The karsevaks interpreted this as a challenge by Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had declared, ‘Not even a bird can flutter its wings.’

The first step on the bridge and the mayhem starts

Ram Janmabhoomi was approximately 3 kilometres from the location where Shiv Dayal and his group arrived. The only available route to enter Ayodhya was the bridge, where a substantial police force was stationed. As the karsevaks advanced to cross the bridge, the front-row police personnel instructed them to step back.

The Ram Bhakts, who were singing Ramdhun, refused to retreat and continued to move towards the bridge. Meanwhile, another troop came from behind the police personnel. That troop had state-of-the-art weapons. Shiv Dayal suspects that it was a paramilitary force.

The Saryu Bridge where the massacre of Ram devotees took place. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

According to Shiv Dayal, the troop that came from behind the police started firing without any warning. The bullets hit the head, legs and chests of the karsevaks. In the indiscriminate firing that lasted for about 5 minutes, many karsevaks died on the spot.

After witnessing the subsequent scene, it seemed as if the police vehicles had arrived prepared for a massacre from the start. The lifeless bodies were swiftly loaded into the vehicles. During this process, doctors stationed in temporary camps also fled due to the fear of gunfire.

Claims are being made that, due to the absence of doctors, numerous karsevaks who were still alive were allegedly taken away as corpses. According to Shiv Dayal, there were no witnesses to the fate of these individuals thereafter. There is a concern that their bodies might have been discarded into the river and disposed of.

Shiv Dayal Mishra survived after being hit by 2 bullets

According to Shiv Dayal Mishra, he felt sharp pain in both his legs amid indiscriminate firing. When he looked down, blood was coming out of both legs. He was shot in the knee of the left leg and the sole of the right leg.

Karsevak Shiv Dayal expressed that had he fallen he might have met the same fate of being thrown among the living corpses and discarded into the river. In this challenging situation, he gathered the courage to persevere. Shiv Dayal found support from fellow surviving karsevaks. Ultimately, navigating the same thorny path and waterlogged fields, he successfully made his way back.

When Shiv Dayal was taken to a local hospital, the doctors there declared themselves incapable of treatment. Eventually, Shiv Dayal was admitted to a better hospital by the rest of the Ram devotees. Here the bullet was removed from his knee. The bullet was seized by the local administration. Doctors declared that the wound on the other leg was not that dangerous.

Upon receiving the news, the family members of Karsevak Shiv Dayal rushed to the hospital. Subsequently, Shiv Dayal remained bedridden for nearly six months, and the entire cost of his treatment was covered by his funds. At one point, there were concerns that the karsevak might require leg amputation. However, Shiv Dayal attributes it to the blessings of Lord Ram that such a situation was avoided.

Shiv Dayal Mishra spends time doing cow service. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

Vegetable seller Razzaq would threaten Shiv Dayal Mishra

Shiv Dayal Mishra shared that after approximately six months of being bedridden, he gradually resumed his teaching duties. The news of his injury during Karseva had circulated in the neighbouring areas. Whenever Shiv Dayal visited the nearby Wazirganj market, Razzaq Khan, a vegetable vendor, would lock eyes with him.

During a heated argument one day, Razzaq Khan went to the extent of labelling Shiv Dayal a ‘betrayer.’ Nevertheless, Shiv Dayal staunchly characterised Karseva as an expression of his devotion to Lord Ram. He told to Razzaq that he took pride in his work. Additionally, Shiv Dayal acknowledged that not only the Hindu community but also officers with Hinduist thoughts had accorded him considerable respect as a karsevak.

Presently, Shiv Dayal and his family remain devoted to Lord Ram. Shiv Dayal emphasizes that despite being around 77 years old if allowed to engage in Ramkaj (service to Lord Ram), he would not be tempted by his life.

Reflecting on his departed colleagues, Shiv Dayal became emotional, expressing that the echoes of those snapping bullets still occasionally resonate in his ears even today. He considers his life to be blessed and the efforts he put in as worthwhile. Shiv Dayal also openly commended Modi and Yogi for their leadership.