Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Supposed to guard the nation, protect integrity of its citizens': Kerala HC denies bail...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Supposed to guard the nation, protect integrity of its citizens’: Kerala HC denies bail to soldier Anwar Hussain who promised cash to 13-year-old boy for sex

"Being a soldier, the allegations against the petitioner have to be viewed more seriously. He is supposed to guard the nation and the dignity and integrity of the citizens," she observed in an order released on 5th January.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Live Law
Image via Live Law
30

The Kerala High Court has rejected the bail plea of a 32-year-old soldier Anwar Hussain T from Lakshadweep’s Amini village who is accused of offering money to a 13-year-old boy in exchange for having sex with him and one of his friends. The single bench headed by Judge Sophy Thomas expressed that the charges against the bail applicant should be taken seriously because he is a soldier.

“Being a soldier, the allegations against the petitioner have to be viewed more seriously. He is supposed to guard the nation and the dignity and integrity of the citizens,” she observed in an order released on 5th January. Furthermore, the judge stated that the accusations were “unbecoming of a responsible military officer” and disgusting if established. The court proclaimed, “So, this court is not inclined to release the petitioner on bail at present considering the factual situations.”

The perpetrator and his accomplice enticed the minor boy to engage in an act of sodomy with them by offering him cash after which the former was arrested and sections 5b(iv)(aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 11(iv)(sexual harassment), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) and 18 (punishment for attempt to commit an offence) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act were invoked against him last year.

The victim’s family filed a police report in the case in 2023. The culprit, however, informed the court that he was at odds with the family members of the young boy and was being trapped in a family feud by them. He submitted bail under Code of Criminal Procedure section 439 which deals with the high court’s or court of session’s exceptional powers over bail.

This argument was refuted by the prosecution who asserted that the case’s investigation was still ongoing. It contended that the probe and the boy’s security could be jeopardized if the offender is freed on bond. The bench denied the bail request after considering these grounds.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -
Recalling the anger that arose from the decision of the Bihar government, Professor Sharda Sinha mentions, "It is impossible to imagine what people would have done if they had met Lalu Yadav at that time. People were saying that this is a 'parachhut' (despicable) government. It has to pay the price."
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case, there has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

Congress refuses to answer why it signed MoUs with Adani in Telangana after attacking the BJP for favouring the conglomerate

Rahul Gandhi rants against Adani, but Congress govt in Telangana signs MoU with conglomerate at Davos to attract 12,000 crore investment

Bihar government promises to give ₹2 lakh each to 90 lakh+ families even as the state has a debt of Rs 2.90 lakh crore...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

We only targeted Iranian terrorists on Pakistan soil: Iranian foreign minister after Pakistan expels Iranian envoy over Iran’s missile strike in Balochistan

ANI -

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -

Pakistan receives $700 million from International Monetary Fund as part of bailout programme after govt implemented IMF-prescribed measures

ANI -

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes resulted in over ₹1.03 lakh crore investment till November 2023, contributes to exports over ₹3.20 lakh crore

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir including Garbhagriha and five Mandapas complete: Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on controversy over Pran Pratishtha

ANI -

France: Angry farmers dump manure and rotting produce in central Toulouse in a major demonstration against agricultural policies

OpIndia Staff -

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Wild wild Bihar: Car parking argument leads to 4 murders in Aurangabad; 6 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad arrests ISIS Aligarh module terrorist Faizan Bakhtiyar

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com