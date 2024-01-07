Bihar: Complaint filed against JP University professor Khursheed Alam over ‘Indian Muslims want a separate homeland’ Facebook post

On Saturday (6th January), Bihar Police initiated an investigation against Bihar’s Jai Prakash University (JPU) professor Khursheed Alam after his anti-national Facebook posts sparked outrage. A complaint has been lodged against the accused assistant professor at JPU’s Narayan College in Siwan. The professor had called for a “separate homeland for Indian Muslims”.

As reported earlier, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members submitted a memorandum to the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Dr Ranjit Kumar seeking Khursheed Alam’s dismissal and appropriate action. Now the professor has resigned. In his Facebook post, he claimed that a ‘mob’ in Goreakothi thrashed and abused him adding that he was “forced” to resign. Further, Alam accused the JPU university authorities of harassing him.

Notably, Khursheed Alam’s resignation came after he was issued a show-cause notice yesterday asking him to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him over his contentious social media posts.

Speaking to TOI, JPU’s Ranjit Kumar said, “Posting such matters on social media platforms is totally wrong. It seems he is not in a good state of mind. Anyway, we have written to the SP, DM, and the Raj Bhavan to take suitable action against him.”

Siwan SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha told TOI that Khursheed Alam only expressed his opinion through his social media posts. “He (Alam) expressed his opinion through these posts. Anyway, police have made an entry of the complaint and begun an investigation,” SP Sinha said.

Making a baseless assertion, Alam told TOI that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared in its manifesto to make India a Hindu Rashtra. Moreover, he accused the judiciary of giving judgements against the Muslim minority.

During a media interaction, Khursheed Alam said that his posts were directed against the ‘Hindu nationalist government’ in power. He further justified his Facebook posts in which he raised the slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ saying that “there is nothing wrong in it” and doing so would foster good relations with hostile neighbours. When asked to delete his anti-national posts, Alam continued to brazen it out and said that there is no question of deleting those posts. He asserted that if a Pakistani raises Vande Mataram slogans and an Indian raises Pakistan Zindabad slogans what is wrong in it?

Khursheed Alam raised the Pakistan Zindabad slogan, however, this time he also raised the Hindustan Zindabad slogan. However, when asked to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, he refused to do so saying that it is a “Brahaminical idea” and that he is opposed to it.

Notably, as the matter escalated on Saturday, Alam took to his Facebook account to ‘apologise’ as he wrote, “I have never tried or intended to hurt anybody’s sentiments through this post.If it hurted any one, I seriously apologize for it.”

As reported earlier, an outrage erupted after Khursheed Alam made anti-national posts on Facebook demanding a ‘separate’ nation for Indian Muslims adjoining Pakistan and Bangladesh.

All screenshots via Facebook

On Tuesday (2nd January), Khursheed Alam wrote on Facebook appealing to the governments of neighbouring Islamic countries Bangladesh and Pakistan that Indian Muslims want a separate nation for themselves. He wrote, “I am appealing both the governments that the Indian Muslims want a separate homeland adjoining Pakistan and Bangladesh.” In other Facebook posts, Khursheed Alam expressed his respect for the national anthems of Pakistan and Bangladesh.