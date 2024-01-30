A two-week-old video of Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) leader Uma Ilakkiya abusing Lord Ram has gone viral on social media.

Uma Ilakkiya is an anchor with DMK mouthpiece, Kalaignar Seithigal. She is also the Deputy General Secretary of the Dravidar Kazhagam Thamizhar Peravai.

While speaking at an event on 13th January this year, she was heard saying, “As per Valmiki Ramayanam, Rama was said to have lived with several thousands of women in the palace, making merry with drinks.”

“He had no courage to live so he committed suicide by drowning in the Sarayu river with his people…He was a murderer – he killed Vaali by hiding himself, and he beheaded Sambhukan when he was meditating without even enquiring the reason,” she brazened out.

Uma Ilakkiya further claimed, “He doubted his own wife and sent her to the forest, what will you show as an example of this Ram?” The DMK leader shamed the women who wanted to give birth on the day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha.

She continued, “When we say we want to name our children after a leader, we do it because we want the child to be like the leader. Some women want to give birth on that particular day, it is so startling. Why do they want to be associated with Rama? What kind of an example is he?”

Uma Ilakkiya compares Akshadai to Vaaikiarisi, makes anti-Brahmin remarks

Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha, Hindu devotees went door to door distributing Akshadai (rice mixed with turmeric powder). Uma Ilakkiya claimed that the gesture was reminiscent of ‘Vaaikiarisi’ wherein rice grains are offered to the dead during the funeral.

“Along with the invitation they have given a few grains of rice mixed with turmeric powder. I immediately thought of something – were they planning to give “vaaikiarisi” to the entire country? For a temple being inaugurated there (in Ayodhya), why are they giving this yellow rice here? In the end that is all there is for you – this is what Modi and Amit Shah are trying to say symbolically,” she ranted.

The DMK leader also went on a tirade against Brahmins besides making derogatory remarks about Lord Ram. “Whether they are planning to bring in a Ram Rajya or a Hindurashtra, it is going to be a Brahmin Rajy,” she was heard saying.

Uma Ilakkiya cited anti-Hindu activist Periyar and claimed, “Schools will not be ours, courts are already like how Periyar said even if we bring in the laws, the ones sitting in courts will be Brahmins. Even temples will leave our hands.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin and his objectionable remarks against Sanatan Dharma

This is not the first time that a DMK leader has made objectionable remarks about Hinduism (Sanatan Dharma).

In September 2023, Udhyanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with malaria and Covid-19 and called for the eradication of the 5000-year-old religion.

“Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he was heard saying.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who… pic.twitter.com/4G8TmdheFo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2023

Later, he went on a tirade against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy on social media. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he reiterated his sinister plan.