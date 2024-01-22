Monday, January 22, 2024
Madhur Bhandarkar takes to X to share video of his in-flight experience where excited passengers recite Hanuman Chalisa en route Ayodhya

Many Bollywood celebrities were photographed arriving at Mumbai's Kalina Airport early in the morning to depart for Ayodhya for the historic Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Jhankar Mohta
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shares video of passengers in plane reciting Hanuman Chalisa (Source: SS from video shared by Madhur Bhandarkar on X)
5

The excitement of devotees knows no bounds as the grand Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place today (January 22, Monday) in the holy town of Ayodhya. On Sunday, January 21, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to X to give others a peek into the euphoria around Shri Ram’s return homecoming. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has been invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration along with other prominent individuals from the entertainment industry.

Madhur shared a clip from his in-flight experience, in which he saw exuberated passengers reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in unison as they headed to Ayodhya. The film director was also seen singing the Hanuman Chalisa along with the other on-board passengers.

“Euphoria inside the plane Enroute #Ayodhya for the historic #RamMandir the excitement is palpable. #JaiShriRam,” the filmmaker captioned the video.

Many Bollywood celebrities were photographed arriving at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport early in the morning to depart for Ayodhya for the historic Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On Monday (January 22) morning, megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan left for Ayodhya. The actor was seen dressed in a traditional off-white kurta.

“It is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it’s a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me…We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta…” he said.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Amitabh and Abhishek were seen leaving Kalina Airport.

Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher is already in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On Monday morning, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple.

Anupam Kher also shared his image with Rajnikanth in Ayodhya, who too reached on Sunday.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana also left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the grand ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale will also attend the ceremony.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

