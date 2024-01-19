On Tuesday (16th January), the Bajrang Dal members of Manchar in the Pune district of Maharashtra foiled an attempt of cattle smuggling and saved three calves. One Shankar Shalaya Wani (age 40) was arrested in this case. The alleged mastermind of this cow trafficking nexus Mahipati Bhosle is absconding. Both were booked under section 11(A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

On 16th January, Gorakshak Suraj Dharam – a member of the Bajrang Dal Ambegaon Section – received information that some young calves would be loaded in sacks and taken for slaughter in a mini tempo from Mahaluge Padwal. He and his fellow activists shared this information with the Manchar police station inspector Balwant Mandge.

Bajrang Dal members rescued three calves. Image Source: Suraj Dharam

As soon as the information was received, police officers were immediately sent to help the Gorakshaks. When the police inspected the vehicle, they found three calves stuffed in sacks and the sacks were tied from outside. The accused Mahipat Bhagwant fled the spot after learning that the police vehicle was approaching. The police arrested his driver Shankar Shalaya Wani. A complaint was filed by police constable Firoz Momin and an FIR was registered in which both the accused were implicated under section 11(A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. A copy of this complaint is with OpIndia.

Gorakshaks and Bajrang Dal members Amol Barave, Atul Thorat, Shubham Gholap, Piyush Thorat, Suraj Lokhande, Sachin Lokhande, Atul Nighot, Sagar Renukadas, Aniket Rajguru, Akshay Rajguru, Babu Dethe, Sujal Dolas, Pawan Lokhande, Ayush Kadam, Monu Pokharkar worked for this action. They took the rescued calves to a Goshala in Bhosari. An activist at Mahaluge Padwal intercepted the vehicle, but one of the accused fled before the team arrived with the police force.

Gorakshaks from Manchar are members of the Bajrang Dal Ambegaon section. Image Source: Suraj Dharam

In an interaction with OpIndia, Gorakshak Suraj Dharam said that Mahipat Bhosle has several cases of cow smuggling registered against him in all four talukas surrounding Manchar. Suraj Dharam said, “Mahipat Bhosale runs a large-scale cow smuggling nexus in Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar and Shirur talukas. The man buys or steals native cows, bulls, jerseys, buffaloes and small calves from various places and delivers these destitute animals to slaughterhouses. He carries some women with him while transporting the smuggled cattle. When someone stops the vehicle, these women protest and fight with Gorakshaks. On several occasions, they have carried out deadly attacks on our fellow Gorakshaks.”

Accused Mahipat Bhosle has many cases of cow smuggling against him. Image Source: Suraj Dharam

Suraj Dharam further said, “Using these women as a shield, false cases have been filed on several occasions against Gorakshaks who came to save the cows. In some cases, hundreds of cow killers and traffickers gather at the spot as well as at the police station and put pressure on the administration. Since Mahipat Bhosle has been in this business for many years, he made a lot of money. His agents work everywhere in the four talukas and come to his aid from time to time. He has set up unauthorised sheds at the foot of the hill behind Annasaheb Awte College at Shindewadi. Cows and calves are brought and tied to this place and taking advantage of the darkness of the night, the animals are taken for slaughter to Junnar, Ale Phata, Belhe and other places.”

Suraj Dharam added, “If someone asks, they are told that the animals are looked after at this place. These issues are dealt with by lying in a very brazen manner. Hundreds of people travel there every day on the road but no one takes pity on these cows and calves. No one objects. People don’t even give simple sneaky information. There is a demand from the people to take strict action against Mahipat Bhosle for a long time.”