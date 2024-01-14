I.N.D.I. Alliance is exhibiting indicators of trouble. The relationship between Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal has reportedly soured after Lalan Singh resigned as JD(U) president and Chief Nitish Kumar took hold of the reigns of the party. Now, the chief minister of Bihar made a remark during the virtual meeting of the I.N.D.I.A bloc at an event held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on 13th January which could strengthen the charges of a rift while he handed over the appointment letters to the teachers recruited by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

More than 26000 teachers participated in the program in which he targeted the previous Lalu-Rabri governments in the state by pointing out that more than 12.5% of children were not enrolled in school when he took over the state administration in 2005. He said that his government then started to recruit significant numbers of Tola Sewaks and Talimi Markaz (Shiksha Sewaks or teachers). He attributed these numbers to a state government poll of students in school.

Shiksha Sewaks educate the Dalits, Mahadalits and other members of the minority community about the policies of the state government. Addressing them and Tola Sewaks he stated, “We will expect you to go to schools and expand your services as you are being paid by the state government just like teachers.” His statement emphasised the shortcomings of the former RJD administration under the Yadav family. Interestingly, Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister was also present on the stage at the time.

JDU has already opened a front against its coalition partner RJD in regard to seat sharing in the state. Ahead of the next Lok Sabha election, the former is refusing to budge from its position of contesting on seventeen seats. Congress wants ten seats while left parties seek nine which has left RJD with only four seats which has created a dilemma for the latter since it needs to balance its interests with those of its alliance members. Meanwhile, credit for the teacher recruitment was only accorded to Nitish Kumar in a poster which announced, “Rojgar ka Matlab Nitish Sarkar (employment means Nitish Kumar).” The move is now being interpreted politically.

The Congress had previously suggested that Nitish Kumar be appointed I.N.D.I. Alliance’s convenor during a virtual meeting of the opposition, however, he refused the offer citing a lack of consensus among the parties about his nomination for the post after which Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge was picked to fill the role. He didn’t visit the Yadav residence to meet the former chief minister and wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi on her birthday on 1st January or even wished her through social media which further fueled rumours of a fracture in the coalition.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is going to host Dahi-chura bhoj (meal) at his house on the 14th and 15th of January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti after a long gap of four years. All the leaders of the opposition bloc are expected to attend it. On the other hand, it is unclear if Nitish Kumar would be present at the event or not. The two sides didn’t even exchange pleasantries in public on New Year. The possibility of upheaval in the politics of Bihar cannot be discounted after these signals.