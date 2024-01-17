Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistan Air Force posts a video boasting about its 'advanced capabilities', gets bombed by...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan Air Force posts a video boasting about its ‘advanced capabilities’, gets bombed by Iran hours later

"A key milestone in this strategic transformation has been the acquisition of Fifth Generation Stealth fighter jets, the foundation of whose induction into the PAF has already been laid which will ensure an impregnable defense of the country," the Pakistan Air Force boasted.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan Air Force posts a video boasting about its advanced capabilities, and gets bombed by Iran hours later
Image- Live Mint, X@MrSinha_
42

Iran launched drone and missile assaults on terrorist bases inside Pakistan on Wednesday (17th January), claiming to hit two Jaish al-Adl terrorist sites, a day after the elite Revolutionary Guards conducted similar strikes on Iraq and Syria. Pakistan issued a forceful statement condemning Iran’s “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and warning of “consequences”. Pakistan further claimed that two children died and three others were injured as a result of Iran’s attack.

The significant missile attack by Iran on targets inside Pakistan’s territorial border came just hours after the Pakistani Air Force boasted about its advanced capabilities in a video. The Pakistan Air Force claimed ‘transformative modernization initiative to counter evolving threats, prioritizing the induction of modern systems through smart acquisitions and indigenization’.

“A key milestone in this strategic transformation has been the acquisition of Fifth Generation Stealth fighter jets, the foundation of whose induction into the PAF has already been laid which will ensure an impregnable defense of the country,” the Pakistan Air Force stated as it announced acquisition of the J-10C fighter jets.

“The acquisition of J-10C fighter jets, Unmanned Aerial Systems, modern electronic warfare platforms, force multipliers, state-of-the-art integrated air defense systems, air mobility platforms, HIMADS, and hypersonic missile capabilities at an unprecedented pace has bolstered the PAF’s warfighting capabilities,” PAF added.

Pakistan reached out to the Iranian charge d’affaires at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express its “strongest condemnation of this clear violation” of its sovereignty. While Pakistan’s Foreign Office did not specify the location of the victims, reports indicate that the bases were in Balochistan, and one of the terror group’s biggest headquarters was attacked.

Pakistan condemned Iran’s attack as a “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and vowed to “vehemently protest the violation of its sovereignty.” It is totally unacceptable, and it might have significant implications.”

Jaish al-Adl was founded in 2012 and declared a terrorist outfit by Iran. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni terrorist organization based in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched multiple attacks on Iranian security personnel.

Interestingly, the IRGC strike inside Pakistan happened just when Pakistan’s caretaker PM Anwaar Kakar was meeting Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Just a day prior, Iran had hit areas near US consulate in Erbil, Iraq, claiming to hit Israeli spy bases. The IRGC has also conducted long-range missile strikes hitting ISIS targets in Syria, in an apparent display of its capabilities.

In December, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan, which killed at least 11 officers. Sistan-Baluchistan shares a border with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The region has a history of conflicts between Iranian security forces, Sunni insurgents, and drug smugglers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIran hist Pakistan, Iran missile Pakistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -
Recalling the anger that arose from the decision of the Bihar government, Professor Sharda Sinha mentions, "It is impossible to imagine what people would have done if they had met Lalu Yadav at that time. People were saying that this is a 'parachhut' (despicable) government. It has to pay the price."
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case, there has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

Congress refuses to answer why it signed MoUs with Adani in Telangana after attacking the BJP for favouring the conglomerate

Rahul Gandhi rants against Adani, but Congress govt in Telangana signs MoU with conglomerate at Davos to attract 12,000 crore investment

Bihar government promises to give ₹2 lakh each to 90 lakh+ families even as the state has a debt of Rs 2.90 lakh crore...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

We only targeted Iranian terrorists on Pakistan soil: Iranian foreign minister after Pakistan expels Iranian envoy over Iran’s missile strike in Balochistan

ANI -

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -

Pakistan receives $700 million from International Monetary Fund as part of bailout programme after govt implemented IMF-prescribed measures

ANI -

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes resulted in over ₹1.03 lakh crore investment till November 2023, contributes to exports over ₹3.20 lakh crore

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir including Garbhagriha and five Mandapas complete: Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on controversy over Pran Pratishtha

ANI -

France: Angry farmers dump manure and rotting produce in central Toulouse in a major demonstration against agricultural policies

OpIndia Staff -

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Wild wild Bihar: Car parking argument leads to 4 murders in Aurangabad; 6 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad arrests ISIS Aligarh module terrorist Faizan Bakhtiyar

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com