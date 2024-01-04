Thursday, January 4, 2024
Punjab: Drug addict auto-rickshaw driver arrested for killing Arjuna Awardee DSP Dalbir Singh

The body of DSP Dalbir Singh was discovered by passers-by near a canal in Basti Bawa Khel on the outskirts of Jalandhar, early on the morning of 1st January.

OpIndia Staff
Killer of DSP Dalbir Singh arrested
Killer of DSP Dalbir Singh arrested. Image Source: Dainik Savera Times
On Wednesday (3rd January), drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver Vijay Kumar was arrested for killing Arjuna Awardee DSP Dalbir Singh on 31st December in Jalandhar in Punjab. DSP Dalbir Singh’s dead body was found abandoned near a canal at Basti Bawa Khel on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

The service revolver of DSP Dalbir Singh and bullets were recovered from the arrested accused Vijay Kumar. The accused killed DSP Dalbir Singh after a minor scuffle over dropping him home.

It is understood that DSP Dalbir Singh had departed from his home accompanied by three acquaintances and was last seen near the bus stand late at night. After that, his location remained unknown until his body was found, bearing multiple injuries and a bullet wound in the head.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said, “The auto driver, who has been arrested, is the main suspect in the murder of the DSP. The accused was a drug addict and had earlier been in rehab. That night, the accused was intoxicated and allegedly shot the Arjuna awardee DSP after a minor scuffle over dropping him home.”

The Commissioner further said, “We found the body of Dalbir Singh Deol on the morning of New Year’s Day under suspicious circumstances. The place where his body was found is 6-7 kilometres from Jalandhar. We have arrested an autorickshaw driver, Vijay Kumar, in the case.”

He added, “The driver refused to drop the police officer to his village which led to a scuffle. Amid the argument, Vijay snatched the service pistol from Mr Deol and fired on his head, leading to his death.”

Punjab’s director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in an X post, “Punjab Police solves blind murder case of Late DSP Dalbir Singh. Commissionerate of Police Jalandhar has worked out the case in 2 days with the arrest of the culprit and seizure of the murder weapon May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with the family, relatives and everyone who worked with him.”

The police have obtained CCTV footage showing DSP Dalbir Singh taking an auto from the bus stand. Singh was posted to the Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar. After a postmortem report revealed a bullet wound in Dalbir Singh’s head, the authorities filed charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

On 1st January, when the death of the officer was first reported, the police looked at it as a hit-and-run case. However, when the doctors checked the dead body in a mortuary at Jalandhar Civil Hospital, they found a bullet injury at the back of the head. The postmortem report concluded that DSP Dalbir Singh was shot in the head from point-blank range. Now, the mystery of this murder is solved as the police have arrested the accused drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver.

