On Tuesday (16th January) morning, a Nihang Sikh allegedly killed a youth at a gurudwara in Phagwara, Punjab, on suspicion of sacrilege. The accused identified as Ramandeep Singh Mangu Math, posted the footage of the youth before murdering him and claimed responsibility for the murder.

Punjab | SP Phagwara, Gurpreet Singh says, "A Nihang Sikh killed a youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib over suspicions of sacrilege. Senior Police officials are present at the spot. Further investigation is underway." — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

After committing the heinous crime, the accused locked himself inside the Chaura Khooh Gurudwara. Senior police officers rushed to the scene when they were informed about the incident and recovered the body of the victim but he has not been identified yet. The accused is also yet to be arrested.

The victim in a video posted by X user @Arya_Anviksha_ acknowledges that he was sent to desecrate Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib, but he clears that he did not carry out the act. He is heard saying, “I did not commit sacrilege; I am an honest and hardworking man.”

This is probably the video the Nihang Sikh shared on social media before killing the youth.

"I did not commit sacrilege; I am an honest and hardworking man." Yet Nihang Sikh klled this man after recording the video.



The man admitted to being sent by someone to desecrate Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib, but he did not actually commit sacrilege. Rather than handing him… pic.twitter.com/xPTuieEucN — Āryā_Anvikṣā 🪷 (@Arya_Anviksha_) January 16, 2024

Sacrilege is the act of breaching or disrespecting something considered sacred or holy. This includes violating religious sites, artefacts, or symbols, as well as participating in conduct that is objectionable to a specific religious community.

Punjab has experienced numerous incidents of violence and sacrilege events in recent years.

Last year, protests erupted after a man allegedly attacked two ‘granthis’ (Sikh priests) and desecrated the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ at a gurudwara in Morinda. The accused, Jasvir Singh, had been apprehended by the Punjab Police.

In a video of the event that circulated on social media, Jasvir was seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of medieval Gurudwara Kotwali Sahib Kotwali after crossing the railing and then hitting two ‘granthis’ reciting Gurbani, before throwing the holy book on the ground. Jasvir was later overpowered and beaten by worshippers at the temple. He was then turned over to the police.

In another incident reported in November 2023, a Punjab home guards constable was killed and five policemen were injured in a clash with Nihang Sikhs in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi. The deceased constable has been identified as Jaspal Singh, who was posted at Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

The incident happened as two of the Nihang groups had been at loggerheads for the past days over the control of the Gurudwara Akal Bunga situated opposite to main Gurudwara Ber Sahib. The Nihangs, who were heavily armed, had locked the Gurudwara from the inside. The police had barricaded the whole area and initiated talks with the Nihang group to vacate the possession. However, clashes erupted and the police home guard constable was killed.