Tuesday, January 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Nihang Sikh kills youth at Gurudwara over allegation of sacrilege, uploads video of the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Nihang Sikh kills youth at Gurudwara over allegation of sacrilege, uploads video of the youth before murdering him

The victim in a video posted by X user @Arya_Anviksha_ acknowledges that he was sent to desecrate Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib, but he clears that he did not carry out the act.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab murder over sacrilege
Nihang Sikh kills youth (R) at a Gurudwara (L) in Punjab over sacrilege allegations
19

On Tuesday (16th January) morning, a Nihang Sikh allegedly killed a youth at a gurudwara in Phagwara, Punjab, on suspicion of sacrilege. The accused identified as Ramandeep Singh Mangu Math, posted the footage of the youth before murdering him and claimed responsibility for the murder.

After committing the heinous crime, the accused locked himself inside the Chaura Khooh Gurudwara. Senior police officers rushed to the scene when they were informed about the incident and recovered the body of the victim but he has not been identified yet. The accused is also yet to be arrested.

The victim in a video posted by X user @Arya_Anviksha_ acknowledges that he was sent to desecrate Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib, but he clears that he did not carry out the act. He is heard saying, “I did not commit sacrilege; I am an honest and hardworking man.”

This is probably the video the Nihang Sikh shared on social media before killing the youth.

Sacrilege is the act of breaching or disrespecting something considered sacred or holy. This includes violating religious sites, artefacts, or symbols, as well as participating in conduct that is objectionable to a specific religious community.

Punjab has experienced numerous incidents of violence and sacrilege events in recent years.

Last year, protests erupted after a man allegedly attacked two ‘granthis’ (Sikh priests) and desecrated the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ at a gurudwara in Morinda. The accused, Jasvir Singh, had been apprehended by the Punjab Police.

In a video of the event that circulated on social media, Jasvir was seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of medieval Gurudwara Kotwali Sahib Kotwali after crossing the railing and then hitting two ‘granthis’ reciting Gurbani, before throwing the holy book on the ground. Jasvir was later overpowered and beaten by worshippers at the temple. He was then turned over to the police.

In another incident reported in November 2023, a Punjab home guards constable was killed and five policemen were injured in a clash with Nihang Sikhs in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi. The deceased constable has been identified as Jaspal Singh, who was posted at Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

The incident happened as two of the Nihang groups had been at loggerheads for the past days over the control of the Gurudwara Akal Bunga situated opposite to main Gurudwara Ber Sahib. The Nihangs, who were heavily armed, had locked the Gurudwara from the inside. The police had barricaded the whole area and initiated talks with the Nihang group to vacate the possession. However, clashes erupted and the police home guard constable was killed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssacrilege, punjab, gurdwara, gurdwara, nihang, sikh, murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Ram Mandir is being built 4 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi?’ Opposition spreading misinformation on Ayodhya, know where Ram Lalla will be installed

OpIndia Staff -
Ramlalla was liberated from the tarpaulin and moved to a temporary temple near Manas Bhawan. This information is also publicly available. In such a context, Sanjay Raut's speech demonstrates not just his mental breakdown, but also how the opposition leaders are trying to blatantly mislead the public.
News Reports

World’s largest open-air theatre: Krishna’s childhood comes alive as annual Dhanu Yatra begins in Bargarh, Odisha

Sanghamitra -
This year, 14 different stages have been built all over the city where Kansa Maharaj will showcase his performance and hold his darbars. On the concluding day, Kansa dies at the hands of his nephew Krishna. The festival will conclude on January 25 this year.

‘Congress has lost cultural connect with people’: Milind Deora slams Congress for shunning the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi visits Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi: Read why the place holds special significance in Ramayana

SFJ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues another threat, this time against PM Modi on Republic Day

NITI Aayog says 24.82 crore Indians have been lifted from multidimensional poverty in last 9 years, UP shows best performance

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com