On 3rd December, CNN-News18 published an exclusive interview with Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Ji, the esteemed Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri. In the 30-minute interview with Anand Narasimhan, Shankaracharya talked in detail about different topics. The rare media interaction brought forth profound insights on Varna, Jaati and the broader aspects of Hindu philosophy.

Understanding Chaturvarnya and Jaati

The interview began with a discussion on the Chaturvarnya System. Shankaracharya explained that it is rooted in the teachings of Bhagwan Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita. It categorises society into four varnas based on qualities and actions. Shankaracharya emphasised that this system is not rigidly linked to birth but is more about the person’s nature and deeds.

Furthermore, he explained the concept of Jaati while emphasising its lasting and universal nature that goes beyond the limitations of the Varna system. His views and perspective shed light on the often misunderstood aspects of the caste system in Hinduism and highlighted its deeper and more inclusive nature.

The relevance of Varna in modern society

Explaining the practical aspects of the Varna system, Shankaracharya stated that its relevance persists in contemporary form in the global context. He pointed out that Western societies, including those of the USA and Europe, inherently follow a system to balance education, economy, defence and service sections, which is similar to the Varna system. He emphasised that the universality of such a system is essential to maintain societal harmony and balance.

Shankaracharya gave examples of different posts in modern society, like police officers or prime ministers, who perform duties as per their posts. Similarly, in the Varna system, the balance is maintained as per the position.

Transforming Varna through actions

One vital part of the discussion revealed whether one’s actions can lead to a change in Varna. Shankaracharya cited the story of Vidura from the Mahabharata and argued that the conduct and qualities of a person can break the barriers of the limitations of birth-based Varna. The idea challenges the conventional belief of an immutable caste system that is often highlighted as a black spot in Hindu society. His perspective suggested a dynamic aspect where personal virtues play a vital role in defining the position of a person in society.

The true essence of Brahmin-hood

During the conversation, Shankaracharya elaborated on the concept of Brahmin-hood. He stated that it is not limited to the birth. The true Brahmin is not just being born into a Brahmin family, but the nature and actions define it. He talked about different forms of Brahminhood based on the actions and nature of a person. For example, if a Brahmin indulges in business activities, he will be called a Vaishya Brahmin. Only a Brahmin who indulges in actions and natures defined for the Brahmins will be called a “Brahmin Brahmin”. His perspective resonates with ancient texts like Shiva Purana, where various Brahmins are recognised based on these criteria.

Equality and Justice in Sanatana Dharma

Addressing equality in Sanatana Dharma, Shankaracharya stated that everyone faces the consequences of their actions irrespective of their births. Citing examples from the Mahabharata, he illustrated how individuals born in different Varnas attained spiritual heights based on their actions during their lifetime. It reinforces the idea of justice based on the Karma of a person.

The multifaceted Hindu identity

Speaking about the word “Hindu”, Shankaracharya noted that Hindu identity is not limited to religion but has both geographical and spiritual dimensions. He explained how the term encompasses those who live in the Indian subcontinent and also those who strive against degradation and poverty.

Shankaracharya pointed out that the word ‘Hindu’ is present in several ancient texts like Puranas. He also cited examples of Hindukush Parvat and other geographical locations with the word ‘Hindu’ in their names to explain his perspective. He offered a comprehensive understanding of what it means to be a Hindu.

The consecration of Ramlala Virajman and Ram Rajya

The major highlight of the discussion was the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony of Ramlala Virajman. Shankaracharya stressed the importance of the ceremony in re-establishing Ram Rajya in the country. Ram Rajya means the ideal state of governance and morality exemplified by Bhagwan Ram. He emphasised the importance of following the rituals for Pran Pratishta. He pointed out that the Murti of Bhagwan Ram is not similar to those of statues of leaders and needs ritual-based Pran Pratishta as without it, the essence of Bhagwan will leave the area, which may lead to bad omens. The ceremony has a profound spiritual and cultural significance in Sanatan Dharma.

Divergent Paths of Bhagwan Ram and Krishna in Establishing Dharma

The interview concluded by exploring how Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Krishna established Dharma in their own ways. Shankaracharya noted while Bhagwan Ram exemplified ‘Maryada Purushottam’ (the perfect man), Bhagwan Krishna was portrayed as ‘Lila Purushottam’ (the playful and divine). He explained how both deities established a higher order of divinity and righteousness in the world through their different approaches.

The interview offered a rare glimpse into the profound depths of Hindu philosophy and social structure. Shankaracharya’s insights bridged the ancient wisdom with contemporary issues and provided a deeper understanding of the Hindu way of life.