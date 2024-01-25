On January 22, thousands of devotees including saints, seers and a host of distinguished guests, gathered in the holy town of Ayodhya to give a rousing welcome to their Ram Lalla on his homecoming after an exile of 500 years.

The excitement of Shri Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony was palpable across the nation. Not only did Ayodhya experience a carnival-like atmosphere, but so did the tiniest town in the nation. Devotees lit diyas and lamps and decked up their houses with saffron flags of Bhagwan Ram and Bahwan Hanuman to commemorate this historic occasion. However, the level of passion and enthusiasm of these devotees caused considerable discomfort for some within the Islamist-leftist cabal, with Muslim ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani at the top of the list.

Speaking at a book launch event organised by India International Center on January 23, a day after the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony was completed with a lot of zeal and devotion, the senior editor of The Wire highlighted her frustration with the way the people in the society she lives in celebrated Ram Lalla’s homecoming by hoisting saffron flags.

Average educated moderate secular musIim

pic.twitter.com/fHz3OvJfXf — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) January 25, 2024

She did not stop there; she also vented her hatred at the ruling dispensation for making the Ram Mandir possible and did everything in her power to incite people against Hindus and their beliefs.

Notably, the event took place on January 23 and Arfa Khanum Sherwani was invited to launch a book on Rahul Gandhi. The book written by Dayashankar Mishra is called, “Rahul Gandhi: Sampradayikta, Dushprachar, Tanashahi se Aitihasik Sangharsh”

“Felt like the Bhagwa flags were thrust into my chest’: The Wire’s Arfa Khanum Sherwani spews hate against devotees celebrating Ram Lalla’s homecoming

She began her provocative speech by comparing her society’s demographics to that of India. She bemoaned how although not only Hindus but also Sikhs, Muslims, and Christians reside there, her society was adorned with saffron flags on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. She said she felt that those Bhagwa flags were not placed in her society but had been thrust into her heart.

Arfa claims her father, forefathers, even Babur ki aulaad would be upset over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, confirming her family is a part of Babur’s legacy

It’s interesting to note that while spewing venom against the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha event Arfa Khanum Sherwani whined about how her father, forefathers and even Babur ki aulaad (Babur’s children) being upset with Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha and in turn conceded that her family is a part of the Islamic tyrant Babur’s legacy.

In her eagerness to condemn Hindus for publicly expressing their love for their deity and criticising the BJP government for promoting Hindutva, she said, “This is the country where I, my father, his father…and if we go further then Babur’s son have been born and brought up. My father chose to stay back in MK Gandhi’s India rather than go to Jinnah’s Pakistan after partition, as he thought It would be safer but now he must be disheartened.”

The very same Babur who, in the middle of the 15th century, destroyed the Hindu temple at Ayodhya to construct a mosque. There, for nearly five centuries, was the contentious building. After the Supreme Court of India awarded Hindus ownership of the disputed site in November 2019, Hindus could recover it and erect the Bhavya Ram Mandir. After the 22nd January Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the temple opened to the public in January 2024.

After centuries of sacrifice and suffering, the Hindus have finally succeeded in reclaiming the birthplace of their Bhagwan Ram, an emotion that apparently infuriated Sherwani. Utilising the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, she insidiously proceeded to instigate her viewers against the ruling dispensation, accusing it of being intolerant and prejudiced towards Muslims in the country.

‘Criminals are being called freedom fighters’: Arfa Khanum Sherwani insults thousands of Karsevaks who laid their lives for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Arfa not only accused the BJP government of promoting religious division and fanaticism amongst the citizens of India but audaciously went on to term the thousands of ‘Karsevaks’ who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as criminals. Taking a dig at the Modi government, Arfa said that the criminals who demolished the Babri masjid are now being hailed as freedom fighters.

The Wire ‘journalist’ went on to praise the event participants for not being part of the pro-Modi camp, lamenting the rise of Hindu fanaticism in the country under Modi’s reign.

In the video, Arfa further tried to generate unwarranted fear by expressing anxiety about a sort of impending threat to democracy and the Constitution, all while lamenting the rise of Hindutva in the country under Modi’s reign, an oft-repeated hyperbole that Modi detractors routinely resort to to reinforce their narrative against Hindus and Hindutva and characterise the Centre as inimical to Muslims and Christian.

While playing the victim card, Arfa conveniently omits to highlight the number of times Islamists have attacked Hindu religious processions. In fact, amidst the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya, as many as 18 processions Hindus carried out were attacked by an Islamist mob. Prior to this, a group of Islamists attacked the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Before it, Islamists attacked a Ram Navami procession in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Similar attacks were made on Hindu religious processions in various states of the nation. However, Arfa fails to mention these instances in his tirade against PM Modi and Hindus, lest it would undermine his propaganda.

Arfa’s angst against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha was so intense that her rant against the BJP government did not stop at this. She employed every tactic the liberal-leftist coterie had ever employed to malign the Modi administration. She claimed that the Modi administration was unwavering in its efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine when the two countries were at war with each other but it did nothing to stop the carnage that was occurring in his own country in Manipur.

Ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, Islamists and left-liberals have been spreading the propaganda that Muslims are being oppressed. Even reform measures, like the ban on triple talaq, are cited as attacks on Muslims. Citing a couple of random criminal incidents where the victims were Muslims, the Islamist-left-liberal ecosystem has been able to create the propaganda that Muslims are oppressed in India and people like Arfa Khanum Sherwani are the flag bearers of such misinformation campaign, which will only expected to increase, now, that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are around the corner.