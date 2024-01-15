Amid the rising anticipation and spiritual fervour for Bhavya and Divya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January, the Trust has shared the complete details of the rituals and timing thereof for the pre-Pran Pratishtha ceremony and the much-awaited auspicious event.

Addressing a press conference on 15th January, Secretary General of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai shared these details which have been shared by the trust through its official X handle as well.

Event Date and Venue: As per the details shared by the Trust, the auspicious Praan-Pratistha (consecration) yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla (Five-year-old Bal Swaroop of Shri Ram) arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurmadwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January, 2024.

Scriptural Protocols and Pre-Ceremony Rituals: Following all the Shaastriya (scriptural) protocols, the programme of Praan-Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The formal procedures of pre-Pran Pratistha sacraments will start tomorrow, i.e., 16th January and continue till 21st January 2024.

The Dwadash Adhivas protocols will be as follows:-

16th January: Prayaschitta and Karmakuti Poojan 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, Jalaadhivas and Gandhadhivas 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas 19th January (Evening): Dhanyaadhivas 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phalaadhivas, 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas 21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas.

Adhivas Protocols and Acharyas: Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in the Pran Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan and the principal Acharya will be Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi.

Diverse Representation: Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Pran-Pratistha ceremony on the premises of the Bhavya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Historic Tribal Representation: The presence of the tribal traditions being represented by the people of the hills, forests, coastal belts, islands, etc., is happening for the first time in the recent history of Bharat; it will be unique in itself.

Inclusive Traditions: The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnam, Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc.

Darshan and Celebration: After the completion of the consecration programme in the Garbha-Griha (sanctum sanctorum), all the witnesses will have darshan respectively. The enthusiasm for the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla is being felt everywhere. It has been resolved to celebrate it with great enthusiasm all over Bharat, including Ayodhya. During the run-up to the consecration ceremony, people from different states continuously come with water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, aroma/fragrance items, etc. The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter’s house) sent from Maa Janaki’s maternal homes at Janakpur (Nepal) and Sitamarhi (Bihar) which a large number of people carried to Ayodhya and also gifts of different types of jewellery, etc., were offered by the Nanihal (maternal grandmother’s place of Shri Ram) at Raipur, Dandakaranya area.

Appeal to all Ram Bhakts

Further in the Press conference, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra issued an appeal to all the Bharatvanshi Brothers and Sisters and all Ram Devotees in Bharat and abroad to decorate the temples in their vicinity on the 22nd January 2024, coinciding with Shri Bhagwan’s Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya and perform bhajan, puja, kirtan and aarti (service of light), etc., as per the worship protocols of the deity of the temple.

The direct telecast of the Pran-Pratistha programme should be watched collectively by putting up a film screen. Before all that, the nearby temples should be cleaned and all hygiene ensured. Ramjyoti (Panchdeepak) should also be lit in the name of Shri Ramlala with the chanting of Jai Jai Shri Ram in houses in the evening of 22nd January.

On the auspicious and historic occasion of the Pran Pratistha ceremony Shri Ram Lalla in His Temple of Nativity at His Place of Avataran/Incarnation in Ayodhya, from 10 am till just before the Pran Pratishtha Muhurta, Shubh Mangal Dhwani is being organised there for about 2 hours to charge the atmosphere and every atom of the place with auspiciousness, the Trust added.

As per the details elaborated by the Trust, emulating the tradition and protocol of our Bharatiya culture to divinise any auspicious work, ritual or festival, an elaborate ritual of Mangal Dhwani is being put in place in front of the deity to radiate joy, auspiciousness and energy. This occasion of the consecration of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla is a moment of pride for every Bharatiya in centuries, when we are going to play traditional musical instruments from various regions and states across Bharat in front of Shri Ram Lalla.

This Pratistha Mahotsav will conclude in Ayodhya with the auspicious playing of twenty-five prominent and rare musical instruments from different states. It will be presented by skilled artists of those instruments. The names of these states and their main instruments are as follows:-

Uttar Pradesh – Pakhawaj, Flute, Dholak

Karnataka – Veena

Maharashtra – Sundari

Punjab – Algoza

Odisha – Mardal

Madhya Pradesh – Santur

Manipur – Pung

Assam – Nagada, Kali

Chhattisgarh – Tambura

Bihar – Pakhawaj

Delhi – Sehnai

Rajasthan – Ravanhattha

West Bengal – Shri Khol, Sarod

Andhra Pradesh – Ghatam

Jharkhand – Sitar

Gujarat – Santaar

Tamil Nadu – Nagaswaram, Tavil, Mridangam

Uttarakhand – Hudkaa

The choreographer and director of this Mangal Dhwani (auspicious instrumental music recital/ensemble) is Yatindra Mishra, who is a renowned writer, expert on Ayodhya culture and artiste. Kendriya Sangeet Natak Academy, New Delhi has cooperated with him in this work.

Distinguished guests

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will be conducted in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bharat Shri Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, H.E. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Madam Anandiben Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath Maharaj and other dignitaries.