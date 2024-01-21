On 21st January, RSS published a compelling piece by Dr Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he reflected on the historical narrative of India and emphasised the nation’s long-lasting resilience against various invasions. Dr Bhagwat particularly pointed out the destructive impact of invasions in the name of Islam from the West. He stated that these invasions aimed to decimate Bharat’s social and cultural fabric. The invaders specifically targeted religious structures, including temples, in an attempt to demoralise and weaken the Indian society.

Dr Bhagwat discussed the saga of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which symbolised the relentless spirit of Indian society that never succumbed to external pressures or invasions. Despite repeated destructions and efforts to suppress the Hinduness in the heart of Indians, the commitment to restore the Bhavya Ram Mandir signified that the people of India have unwavering faith and resistance towards the atrocities.

In his article, Dr Bhagwat highlighted the significant turning point in Indian history when, in 1857, the people of India envisioned a society free from external domination and emphasised issues like the liberation of Ram Janmbhoomi. Though the 1857 revolt did not succeed in ending British Rule, it fuelled the continuous struggle for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to Dr Bhagwat, the post-independence political landscape failed to honour the collective will of the Hindu society regarding the Ram Mandir issue. He categorically praised the perseverance of the Hindu society that resulted in significant milestones in the history of constructing Ram Mandir. The talks of building Ram Mandir started as Somnath Mandir regained its glory post-independence.

It started with Bhagwan Ram Lalla’s idol appearing at Janmbhoomi in 1949. The court ordered the unlocking of the temple in 1986, which became another milestone for the demand for the Ram Mandir. Furthermore, the relentless efforts of Hindus and their sacrifices during Ram Janmbhoomi movement in the early 1990s finally culminated in the Supreme Court’s balanced verdict in 2019, where the apex court gave the disputed land to Hindus and ordered the government to allot a 5-acre piece of land to Muslims to construct a Mosque.

The verdict paved the way for Mandir’s construction, and Bhoomi Pujan finally took place in August 2020, leading to the upcoming grand ceremony of Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Ram Lalla in Bhavya Ram Mandir on 22nd January 2024.

Dr Mohan Bhagwat pointed out that the Ayodhya issue symbolises the national conscience and the collective ethos of the Indian society that honours Bhagwan Ram. This figure embodies justice, compassion and the ideal way of life. He called for an end to all disputes and bitterness surrounding the issue and advocated for societal introspection to ensure harmony.

Dr Bhagwat said that the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not just about religious devotion. It represents the restoration of the national pride. It affirms the Indian way of life rooted in dignity, discipline and unity. His message is clear. The Bhavya Ram Mandir is undoubtedly a beacon of national pride that reflects the values of Bhagwan Ram, which is deeply ingrained in the psyche of every true Indian. He called for active participation in the journey of national resurgence marked by the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir as a moment of collective awakening and commitment to rebuild not just a monument but the very spirit of Bharat, that is, India.