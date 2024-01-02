On Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to entertain the plea from the Vedanta group concerning the shutdown of its Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, acknowledged the arguments presented by senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Vedanta group firm. Divan emphasized the necessity for the matter to be heard.

The Chief Justice of India said that he would notify the counsels involved once he confirms whether any constitutional bench matters are scheduled for a hearing during the day.

Previously, the Supreme Court had mentioned that it instructed the registrar to assign “two specific dates” for the hearing of the Vedanta group’s plea.

In May of the previous year, the Supreme Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to make suitable decisions in compliance with its April 10 directive. This directive permitted the Vedanta group to undertake maintenance activities for its Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin under the oversight of a local-level monitoring committee.

In its order dated April 10, 2023, the Supreme Court additionally granted permission for the removal of the remaining gypsum at the plant and facilitated the provision of necessary manpower as per the company’s request.

It was observed that the district collector had not endorsed actions such as conducting a civil and structural safety integrity assessment study within the plant premises, the removal and transportation of spares and equipment, and the evacuation of in-process reverts and other raw materials left idle.

The Supreme Court observed in its order dated April 10 that concerning actions not endorsed by the district collector, C S Vaidyanathan, senior counsel representing the State of Tamil Nadu, asserted that the state government would reevaluate whether additional or supplementary directions should be issued in that regard.

In a previous hearing, the representative for Tamil Nadu mentioned that measures had been initiated to execute the directives outlined in a specific paragraph of the April 10 order. This paragraph stipulated, “As regards those actions which have been permitted to be carried out by the communication dated March 6, 2023, we allow necessary consequential steps to be taken.”

“We instruct that the state of Tamil Nadu must make all necessary decisions in accordance with the observations outlined in paragraphs four and five of the order dated April 10, 2023, on or before June 1, 2023,” stated the bench.

The highest court had subsequently scheduled the hearing for final resolution on August 22 and 23 of the preceding year.

On May 22, 2018, a tragic incident occurred where at least 13 individuals lost their lives, and many others were injured as the police fired upon a large gathering protesting pollution allegedly stemming from the copper smelting unit.

Responding to the violent protests regarding pollution concerns, the Tamil Nadu government, on May 28, 2018, directed the state pollution control board to seal and “permanently” close the mining group’s plant.