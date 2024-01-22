Monday, January 22, 2024
Pakistan: Schools and colleges shut in capital Islamabad amid threat of a suicide terror attack

Inspector Inamullah Khan told Bloomberg that a threat call was received. However, he did not reveal the name of the terrorist organisation that issued the threat.

On Monday, 22nd January, the schools and colleges in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, remained shut after police received a threat of a terrorist attack at the education institutions by a terrorist group. As per reports, the Islamabad police received a threat call of a suicide attack. Inspector Inamullah Khan told Bloomberg that a threat call was received. However, he did not reveal the name of the terrorist organisation that issued the threat. He added that all education institutes were closed amid the threat.

According to Geo TV, three universities in Islamabad were shut indefinitely over security concerns. Reportedly, security agencies conducted searches in the suburbs late Sunday. Bahria, Air and National Defence Universities’ administration issued notices for the closure. The final exams in these universities may also be affected due to the closure.

The terror attacks in India’s hostile neighbours have increased in recent times. As per reports, 1,524 people lost their lives, and 1,463 were injured in 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023.

Notably, the general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for 8th of February. Given elections, security agencies are already on high alert.

In the past few years, Pakistan has seen multiple regime changes and political unrest, leading to an unstable economy. Inflation, internet blackouts, power cuts, fuel shortages and terrorist attacks have been continuously in the headlines in recent times.

