Sunday, January 14, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: SFI goons attack Hindu man for interrupting the tirade of Communist leader...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: SFI goons attack Hindu man for interrupting the tirade of Communist leader Dipsita Dhar against Ram Mandir

"You did not make a single remark about Muslims but have been fixated on the construction of Ram Mandir), the Hindu man said.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: SFI goons attack Hindu man for interrupting the tirade of Communist leader Dipsita Dhar against Ram Mandir
Screengrab of the viral video, images via ABP Ananda
69

On Saturday (13th January), goons associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) attacked a Hindu man for questioning the tirade of a Communist Party leader Dipsita Dhar against Ram Mandir.

The incident took place during an SFI rally in Rampurhat city in Birbhum district of West Bengal. The unidentified Hindu man interrupted the speech of Dipsita Dhar and questioned her fixation on the Ram Mandir and the Hindu community

Hindu der bepare comment kore jacchen tokhon thake…Ekta Muslim niya komen karun eta dekhi (You are ranting against Hindus from that time. I dare you to comment something about the Muslim community as well),” the man was heard saying.

Muslim der diya ekta comment korchen na tokhon theka…Sudhu Ram Mandir niye (You did not make a single remark about Muslims but have been fixated on the construction of Ram Mandir), he further added.

Although the man did not pose any physical harm to Dipsita Dhar, a mob of her supporters gheraoed and assaulted him. The Student Federation of India (SFI) goons manhandled and pushed him away from the venue of the public meeting.

Dipsita Dhar did not make any effort to stop the goons from assaulting the Hindu man. Instead, she played the victim card and claimed that the victim only listened to one part of her speech and ignored the rest of it.

“There is a word in English called myopia. It means you cannot see everything. You can see only a little. I think he also had a similar condition. I spoke about many things…But he could only hear my remarks about Ram Mandir,” the Communist party leader brazened out.

It must be mentioned that Dipsita Dhar serves as the Joint Secretary of Students’ Federation of India and contested the 2021 Lok Sabha elections on a CPIM ticket. She came a distant third in the elections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsstudent federation of india, dipsita dhar, ram mandir, sfi rally rampurhat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -
In a scathing criticism of the current leadership of the Congress party, Milind Deora pointed out that the party is creating a division on caste and an artificial North-South divide. 
News Reports

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -
The milk of the Punganur cow has a rich medical benefit and higher fat content which may range from 5 to as high as 8 percent while that of other breeds it ranges between 3 to 3.5%. The average milk yield of the breed is 546 Kg per lactation. It is highly draught resistance breed.

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by 15th March at high-level core group meeting of the two countries in Male

‘Hamas can have peace in five minutes. Bring back our hostages’ – Jerusalem Deputy MayorFleur Hassan-Nahoum in conversation with OpIndia Editor-in-Chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -

This is just a trailer, film is yet to come in: Eknath Shinde after Milind Deora left Congress to join his party

ANI -

Bihar: Mohammad Tayyub, Nazir Khan arrested for slitting throat of 15-year-old girl before hanging her body on a tree

OpIndia Staff -

Boycott Maldives: Superstar Nagarjuna cancels trip to the archipelagic nation, to visit Lakshadweep instead

OpIndia Staff -

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Principal of Kalaburgi’s Maulana Azad government school accused of forcing students to clean toilets and do gardening at his house

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

OpIndia Staff -

‘If Modi says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it’: Milind Deora after joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -

Months after Diwali, Delhi air continues to be in ‘severe’ condition, a look back at how the Hindu festival was blamed for it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com