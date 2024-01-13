On Saturday (13th January), goons associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) attacked a Hindu man for questioning the tirade of a Communist Party leader Dipsita Dhar against Ram Mandir.

The incident took place during an SFI rally in Rampurhat city in Birbhum district of West Bengal. The unidentified Hindu man interrupted the speech of Dipsita Dhar and questioned her fixation on the Ram Mandir and the Hindu community

“Hindu der bepare comment kore jacchen tokhon thake…Ekta Muslim niya komen karun eta dekhi (You are ranting against Hindus from that time. I dare you to comment something about the Muslim community as well),” the man was heard saying.

“Muslim der diya ekta comment korchen na tokhon theka…Sudhu Ram Mandir niye (You did not make a single remark about Muslims but have been fixated on the construction of Ram Mandir), he further added.

Although the man did not pose any physical harm to Dipsita Dhar, a mob of her supporters gheraoed and assaulted him. The Student Federation of India (SFI) goons manhandled and pushed him away from the venue of the public meeting.

Dipsita Dhar did not make any effort to stop the goons from assaulting the Hindu man. Instead, she played the victim card and claimed that the victim only listened to one part of her speech and ignored the rest of it.

“There is a word in English called myopia. It means you cannot see everything. You can see only a little. I think he also had a similar condition. I spoke about many things…But he could only hear my remarks about Ram Mandir,” the Communist party leader brazened out.

It must be mentioned that Dipsita Dhar serves as the Joint Secretary of Students’ Federation of India and contested the 2021 Lok Sabha elections on a CPIM ticket. She came a distant third in the elections.