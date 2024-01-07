Sunday, January 7, 2024
UP: Shahzad becomes Karan Chaudhary after Ghar Wapsi in Saharanpur, says “Sanatan Dharma is supreme”

Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, havan-pooja, Shahzad embraced Hinduism and was given the name 'Karan Chaudhary'.

OpIndia Staff
Shahzad becomes Karan Chaudhary after Ghar Wapsi in UP's Saharanpur, says "Sanatan Dharma is supreme" (Image credit: AmarUjala)
In Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, a Muslim youth named Shahzad has undergone Ghar Wapsi and embraced Hindu Dharma on Saturday (6th January). Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Shahzad, son of Yunus, reverted to Hinduism and changed his name to Karan Chaudhary. The purification rituals of the 25-year-old youth were performed at a local Hari Mandir in Sharda Nagar.

Shahzad had expressed his desire to leave Islam and revert to Hinduism. Following that, activists from the Hindu rights organisation ‘Bajrang Dal’ took him to Hari Mandir situated in the Awas Vikas. Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, havan-pooja, Shahzad embraced Hinduism and was given the name ‘Karan Chaudhary’. Shahzad has also submitted an affidavit to change his name. He claimed that his ancestors were all Hindus only. 

“That the deponent was born in the religion of Islam and according to the Islamic religion my name was Shahzad, now I have changed my religion and adopted Hindu religion and have changed my name to Karan Choudhary, please try to publish it. God help us to speak the truth. That para no. 1 and 2 of the affidavit are true and correct and no facts have been hidden, the affidavit submitted by Shahzad/Karan Chaudhary reads.

Shahzad, now ‘Karan Choudhary,’ stated that his ancestors abandoned Hinduism and converted to Islam. He also revealed that his father, Yunus, has married for the second time. Not only that, but he has divorced his first wife and daughter. Shahzad lost control after witnessing the atrocities committed against his mother and sister. In light of these atrocities, he decided to leave Islam.

He has stated that his mother and sister will also be reverting soon. Shahzad previously worked as a contractor in the electricity department. However, he recently left this job and is now planning to open his own shoe store. After participating in the Havan-Yagya and receiving saffron tilak, he stated that Sanatan Dharma is supreme in the world and that everyone is respected here. Kapil Mohda, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s state enforcement chief, was also present during Shahzad’s ghar wapsi event. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

