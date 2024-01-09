Tuesday, January 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsI requested for the song: South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj reveals why 'Ram Siya...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

I requested for the song: South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj reveals why ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is played everytime he comes to bat

Keshav Maharaj, who belongs to the Hindu faith, also has an ‘Om’ sticker on his bat.

OpIndia Staff
I requested for the song: South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj reveals why 'Ram Siya Ram' is played everytime he walks out to bat
Keshav Maharaj, images via his Instagram profile
18

On Tuesday (9th January), South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj informed that he requested the DJ to play the devotional song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ every time he walked out to bat in the field.

While speaking about the matter to news agency PTI, he said, “Obviously, something that I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played.”

“For me, God has been my greatest blessing, giving me guidance and opportunity. So, it’s the least that I can do and it also just gets you in your zone. It’s a nice feeling walking out (into the ground) to hear ‘Ram Siya Ram’ playing in the background,” Keshav Maharaj emphasised.

During the first day of the second Test between South Africa and India, the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ was played when Keshav Maharaj walked to the crease amidst a South African collapse.

As the song played in the background, former Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen enjoying the moment. He gestured to pull a bow with an arrow and folded his hands to honour Lord Ram.

Interestingly, a chat between Indian wicketkeeper KS Rahul and Keshav Maharaj ensued over this song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ and the latter’s entry from the pavilion to the pitch.

Keshav Maharaj who belongs to the Hindu faith also has an ‘Om’ sticker on his bat. Earlier, Pakistan-born Australian opener Usman Khawaja took potshots at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allowing Maharaj to allow religious symbol on his bat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskeshav maharaj, ram siya ram, south africa cricket,om bat keshav maharaj
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Chanted Maruti Stotra, a monkey came and the wall collapsed’: Meet 96-year-old Karsewak Shalini ji who had narrowly escaped police bullet in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why are you allowing a mushrikeen in our sanctuary?’ Islamists suffer a meltdown after Smriti Irani visits the periphery of Prophet’s mosque in Madinah

Amit Kelkar -

Madhya Pradesh: Hindus attacked in Shajapur by Islamist mob while distributing Akshat for consecration of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Man murders wife and daughter over love affair in Lalitpur, makes up a ‘robbery story’ to project himself as victim

OpIndia Staff -

Avinash Maheshwari sacrificed his life at the age of 19 while doing Kar Seva at Ayodhya: Another story of sacrifice and devotion of a...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Initiate No Confidence motion’: Maldives opposition demands President Muizzu’s removal after several ruling leaders mocked India and PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

What is ‘Akshat Nimantran’: How VHP is reaching out to crores of people to celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha as a pan-India festival

Sanghamitra -

No promotion in Mulayam’s govt, daughter tortured by a ‘particular community’: How Judge who opened the lock of Ram Janmbhoomi site was ‘punished’

OpIndia Staff -

‘The guarantees have become a huge financial burden’: Karnataka CM’s economic advisor admits ‘freebies’ are weighing down the govt treasury

OpIndia Staff -

Bullet in head, saying Ram-Ram even while unconscious: Karsevak Ram Bahadur Verma’s son shares how Mulayam Singh Yadav made him orphan

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com