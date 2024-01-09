On Tuesday (9th January), South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj informed that he requested the DJ to play the devotional song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ every time he walked out to bat in the field.

While speaking about the matter to news agency PTI, he said, “Obviously, something that I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played.”

“For me, God has been my greatest blessing, giving me guidance and opportunity. So, it’s the least that I can do and it also just gets you in your zone. It’s a nice feeling walking out (into the ground) to hear ‘Ram Siya Ram’ playing in the background,” Keshav Maharaj emphasised.

During the first day of the second Test between South Africa and India, the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ was played when Keshav Maharaj walked to the crease amidst a South African collapse.

As the song played in the background, former Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen enjoying the moment. He gestured to pull a bow with an arrow and folded his hands to honour Lord Ram.

Interestingly, a chat between Indian wicketkeeper KS Rahul and Keshav Maharaj ensued over this song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ and the latter’s entry from the pavilion to the pitch.

Keshav Maharaj who belongs to the Hindu faith also has an ‘Om’ sticker on his bat. Earlier, Pakistan-born Australian opener Usman Khawaja took potshots at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allowing Maharaj to allow religious symbol on his bat.