‘Temple means the path of mental slavery’: RJD puts up an anti-Hindu poster outside Lalu-Rabri’s residence ahead of Pran Pratistha in Ram Mandir

Weeks ahead of the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has put up a poster outside the residence of Lalu-Rabri and their son Tejaswi Yadav in Patna. Attacking the Hindu faith, the poster describes temple worship as a path to mental slavery.

Among the many posters put up outside the Lalu-Rabri residence, this controversial poster pits education against temple worshipping describing the latter as a path towards mental slavery. There is a picture of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi on one side while on the other side, there is a picture of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Additionally, pictures of Buddha, Ashoka, Savitri Bai Phule, and others can also be seen at the top of the poster.

(Video Courtesy – TV9 Bharatvarsh)

The content on the poster reads, “Temple means the path of mental slavery and school means the path of light in life. When the temple bell rings, it gives us the message that we are moving toward superstition, hypocrisy, stupidity, and ignorance, and when the school bell rings, we get the message that we are moving toward rational knowledge and scientific light. Now you have to decide which direction you should go” attributing the quotation to Savitri Bai Phule.

As per the poster, the party is going to host an event on 7th January in Rohtas to mark the birth anniversary of Savitri Bai Phule. Reportedly, Education Minister Chandrashekhar will inaugurate the program in attendance of Minister Anita Devi, former Union Minister Kanti Singh, and former Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary who will be present as chief guests in the event.

Reportedly, the poster degrading temple worship has been put up by the RJD MLA from the Dehri Assembly constituency of Rohtas district Fateh Bahadur Singh Kushwaha. He has been unabatedly giving vitriolic remarks on Hindu Goddesses. As per reports, he has a history of making deplorable remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Hindu Gods, and Goddesses.

A few days back, Fateh said, “It is written in your scripture that Surasati (Saraswati) is the daughter of Brahma and Brahma ji has given birth to his own daughter. The intention went wrong and he (Brahma) married her. You understand for yourself… Who is worshipped, the one with character or the one without character?”

He continued his tirade stating, “I am not saying this about character and characterless, this is what Saint Kabirdas has said. I am saying what he said. He further said that there is no statue of Saraswati ji in schools. Should be installed.”

"चरित्रहीन की पूजा नहीं होती"



RJD विधायक फतेह बहादुर कुशवाहा ने मां सरस्वती को चरित्रहीन बताते हुए उनकी जगह स्कूलों में सावित्री बाई फुले की प्रार्थना और मूर्ति लगाने की मांग की। pic.twitter.com/wFQ1u6Iaje — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) December 29, 2023

Notably, Maa Saraswati is called the goddess of knowledge and in Sanatan Dharma, she is worshiped in every house.

Previously, on 27th October, a video clip of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh became viral on social media in which he went on a bizarre rant against the Hindu deity Maa Durga. In his contentious remarks, Fateh Bahadur Singh claimed Lord Shiva created Maa Durga and married her, sparking outrage from Hindus who demonstrated against Singh’s derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods. Continuing his bizarre rant, Singh asked where was the goddess when the Britishers were committing atrocities. The incident took place at Rohtas in Bihar.

Back then, he said, “Durga is an imaginary character of an imaginary story.” He also raised questions about the birth of Goddess Durga and the vermilion (Sindur) of Maa Durga. The RJD MLA asked on which ground Durga killed Mahishasura.

He had said, “Manuwadis say that Durga was created by all the gods. So, Durga is the daughter of all the gods. On the other hand, they say that Durga is the wife of Lord Shiva. But Shiva is one of the gods who created Durga. So, Shiva married his daughter Durga. And why Durga was fighting Mahishasur in the night only? Why would she go there at night?”

The opposition has gone on a tirade against the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony set to be held on the 22nd of January 2023. Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda on 26th December said that “too much importance is being given to religion through the Ram Mandir and that democracy is being undermined. His statement came just weeks before the country is due to celebrate the inauguration of and the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Sam Pitroda is one of Rahul Gandhi’s most trusted advisors and aides. His statement about Ram Mandir adds to a series of anti-temple jibes he has taken in the past.