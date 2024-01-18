The political landscape in Punjab is often a theatre of the unexpected. It has recently taken a curious turn as Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engage in a delicate dance of alliance under I.N.D.I.A. bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is not that AAP and Congress have not come together to form a government before, they did so in Delhi in 2013. However, Congress’s outside support to AAP to form a government was short-lived. Furthermore, AAP was heavily criticised for taking support from the party that it accused of corruption during elections.

The current scenario in Punjab is marked by intermittent episodes of personal attacks, name-calling and never-ending fights and comments over sharing Lok Sabha seats. The peculiar alliance between AAP and Congress is more of a “coalition of convenience” and has left the onlookers bemused. While the analysts are busy deciphering how these two parties will come along for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it is essential to understand that the top leadership on both sides is full of “me first” attitude. Congress does not want to give away too many seats to the allied parties, while AAP, currently with 1 Lok Sabha MP, intends to showcase its muscle in General Elections, which it failed to do in the previous two elections.

The Congress-AAP alliance under the umbrella of I.N.D.I. Alliance in Punjab is a narrative of contrasts and contradictions. AAP has been assertive about fighting Lok Sabha elections on all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh independently. On the other hand, the Punjab Congress leadership has firmly denied any possibility of joining hands with the Kejriwal-led Party for Lok Sabha elections in the state and the UT.

Despite the fact that they are “together” in the national opposition alliance, both parties’ stand is making the fight a popcorn-worthy scene for the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a recent meeting chaired by the All India Congress Committee president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and attended by Rahul Gandhi, most Punjab Congress leaders opposed the idea of forming an alliance with AAP for the general elections. They raised concerns that AAP was running a political vendetta against Congress leaders in the state.

Adding complexity to the coalition conundrum, one section of Congress with figures like Navjot Singh Sidhu is opposed, and others are in favour of the alliance, highlighting the internal division among the grand old party leaders. Notably, it is about more than just the seat share; the leaders have drifted apart on the strategic path and partnerships Congress should pursue in Punjab. The state has only 13 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-SAD under NDA won five seats, Congress won three, and AAP won three seats. Capt Amarinder Singh (then-Congress) resigned in 2016 to become CM of Punjab, and Vinod Khanna (BJP) passed away in 2017. Congress won both seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP-SAD under NDA won four seats, and Congress won eight. AAP was shrunk to one seat. Bhagwant Mann, the sole Lok Sabha MP of AAP, resigned in 2022 to become Chief Minister of Punjab, and Santokh Singh Choudhary of Congress passed away in 2023. While the Sangrur seat that AAP left was won by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) ‘s chief Simranjit Singh Mann, the Jalandhar seat was won by AAP’s Santokh Singh Chaudhary, reducing one seat in total for Congress.

It is evident that Congress has more chances of winning seats in Punjab when it comes to Lok Sabha elections. However, the recent victory in the Assembly Elections has given AAP an upper hand in the “alliance” between Congress and AAP.

Kejriwal’s ambition for AAP is clear. He wants to replicate the Delhi governance model in Punjab and create a political landscape painted in his party colours. He wants to put AAP above the alliance else it may dilute his distinct political identity. However, Kejriwal’s party has failed to showcase success in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, where the party has been in power since 2013. In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all seven seats were won by BJP candidates.

Interestingly, Congress and AAP have no problem coming together in Chandigarh’s mayoral elections. This collaborative move, especially amidst the ongoing tussle between the two at the national level, indicates how complex politics can get in India. Under the arrangement between the two, AAP would fight for the mayor’s seat. At the same time, Congress would contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, challenging the ruling BJP in mayoral elections.

The Congress-AAP coalition’s approach is tactical in Chandigarh and juxtaposed against a standoff in Punjab. The alliance underscores the complexities and challenges of coalition politics. It clearly reflects a landscape where common goals coexist with competing interests and ideological disparities. As this drama unfolds in the future, it will be a litmus test for the ambitious nature of AAP and the fight for the existence of Congress in the General Elections. It will be interesting to see how both parties decide on seats and then perform in the General Elections against BJP, which is no longer allied with SAD in Punjab.