On 14th January, a horrifying incident took place in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, when a man identified as Kale Khan attacked a local farmer leader, Vinod Kashyap and his brother, Durga Shankar Kashyap, as they were collecting donations for an upcoming event at the village temple. Vinod succumbed to injury while receiving treatment at the hospital. The event was scheduled for 22nd January 2024 to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhagwan Ram at Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The police, however, denied the communal angle in a statement on the incident. Police said the two groups got into a fight over money.

As per reports, the Kashyap brothers were in the Champapurwa locality. As per media reports, they were collecting funds for the event for the village temple. During this time, a known criminal in the area, Kale Khan, confronted the brothers with his associates. The altercation between them escalated quickly. Khan attacked Vinod with a sword. When Durga Shankar tried to intervene, Khan attacked him with the butt of his gun. Reportedly, after the incident, Kale Khan fired shots in the air and fled the scene.

The injured brothers were rushed to the nearby hospital, where Vinod was referred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur. He succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment. Durga Shankar narrated the ordeal and highlighted that Kale Khan initiated the assault. He pointed out that Khan was irked by the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. He subsequently chased and attacked them.

Locals blocked the Ganga bridge in response to the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. The situation in the area remained tense, and a heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, Unnao Police registered a case based on the complaint of Vinod’s wife, Preeti Kashyap, against history-sheeter Kale Khan and his associates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Inspector Ramphal Prajapati of Gangaghat police station confirmed that the investigation was underway. He assured that strict action would be taken against the perpetrator.