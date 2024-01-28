A Dalit family in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh is facing threats and coercion from influential Muslims in their village, pressuring them to either convert to Islam or vacate their land. The victim has given an application to the Saharanpur police in this regard. The family of Sadhuram who received this threat hails from the Valmiki caste. They live in Kundakala village of Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur. Sadhuram’s family is being threatened by Aslam, Niaz, Ejaz, Sonu, Aamir, Kamil, Salim, and Kala. They are asking him to vacate the land.

Sadhuram has filed a complaint with the police, stating that he has resided in Dhalawali village since 1967. He moved to Kundakala village due to a flood in Dhalawali village. Sadhuram informed the police that the group of Muslim individuals was threatening him to seize the land on which he currently resides. A copy of the complaint letter submitted by Sadhuram to the police is with OpIndia.

In his complaint, Sadhuram said, “They threaten us by saying ‘You must convert to Islam along with your family or else we will kill you and your family and take possession of all the land’.” The victim has said that due to the bullying of these Muslim goons, the rest of his family members have already left home and moved to different cities. Sadhuram has also alleged that apart from capturing the land of his relatives, Muslim goons have also occupied the land for Panchayat Bhawan in the village.

While speaking to the media, Sadhuram said, “We are from Kundakala village. Ours is the only household of the Valmiki community in the village. Everyone else in the village is Muslim. After assaulting me, they are now attempting to grab my home. They demand that we either flee from this place or convert to Islam. We are threatened.”

Sadhuram has also said that here these Muslims convert Hindus and illegally occupy their land. It has also been alleged that women of Hindu families are molested. Sadhuram has also accused these Muslim goons of arms smuggling. Sadhuram has demanded that the police should take action against these Muslim goons.