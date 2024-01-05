On Thursday, January 4, Rubi Asif Khan, a Muslim woman in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh received death threats because she organised a puja in her house ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled to take place on January 22, 2023.

The threat letter, which an unknown miscreant threw in her house on Thursday night threatened her and her family with death for conducting Ram Puja in her house. “You have become a devotee of Lord Ram. You and your family will be killed in the next 72 hours,” read the threat letter.

The incident took place in the Mamudnagar Shahjamal area which comes under the Rorwar police station. BJP Jay Ganj unit’s vice-president Rubi Asif Khan, has approached the police and sought a probe in the matter.

Notably, Khan had written to Yogi Adityanath on December 27 expressing her concern about a threat to her life as she was planning to organise a puja of Lord Ram in her house ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. She stated that she intended to arrange a puja in her home, starting on January 1 and lasting until January 22, which is the day the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated. She asserted that she was afraid she may be hurt this time too because of all the threats she had received in the past.

Recalling how posters threatening to burn her alive along with her family were found pasted outside her house last year and how in 2022 she had been issued a fatwa for worshipping Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi, the BJP leader sought protection.

Meanwhile, in the CCTV footage obtained by the police, an unknown miscreant could be seen throwing the threat letter into her house on Thursday night. CO First Abhay Pandey confirmed that a case has been registered based on the complaint and efforts are being made to identify and nab the accused based on the CCTV footage received by the police.