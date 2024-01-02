A shocking case has come to light from a school in Vadodara where an altercation between students of fourth graders led to a tense situation. Reportedly, a commotion broke out when a Muslim student stabbed a Hindu student with a sharp blade.

Following the incident, the victim student accompanied by his friends registered a complaint to the school principal. Later, the parents of the minor student who was accused of stabbing another student came to the school. However, they didn’t approach the principal but rather went straight to the classroom. As per reports, the parents of the minor accused allegedly strangulated one student and thrashed three students who had submitted a complaint to the principal in this matter.

This incident took place in Jeevan Sadhana School which is located in the Nagarwada area of ​​Vadodara. A fourth-standard Muslim student studying in this school had injured a Hindu student with a blade over a minor altercation. After the incident, when some of the students complained to the school principal, the parents of the accused minor student who hit the blade were called to the school. However, instead of coming and explaining the aggressive act of their child, the parents publicly beat up his friends who had taken the side of the aggrieved student.

OpIndia contacted the parents of one of the students who were beaten up regarding this whole incident. During the conversation, he said, “When the Muslim student (we are not mentioning the name as the child is a minor) used the blade, my son and his three other friends complained to the principal, then his guardian was called by the school. Then two members of the Muslim student’s family rushed into the school and instead of meeting the principal, entered the classroom straight away.”

The parent of the victim student told OpIndia, “Going to the class, the parent asked the kid who stabbed the blade, “Bol tera naam kisne principal ko bataya.” (Tell us, who gave your name to the Principal) They slapped one of my son’s friends and strangled another while they dragged my son to the principal’s office during class.”

Meanwhile, the incident sparked outrage. Subsequently, parents of other students started gathering there and local Hindu organisations also reached the school to demand strict action in this case.

OpIndia also spoke to Vadodara city Bajrang Dal co-coordinator Prataparao Mohite to get information on this matter. He said, “As soon as we received information about the incident, we promptly reached the school. However, when we attempted to speak with the administrators, we were prevented from doing so as the gate was closed. Meanwhile, parents of students studying in the school had also gathered. Parents gathered there, and various organisations and the media, all entered the school. We collectively demanded an explanation from the school trustee regarding the incident.”

According to Mohite, when the school administrators were asked about the incident while they were accompanied by the media, the administration behaved rudely with them and threatened to throw them out.

He told OpIndia, “Administrators were saying that we are not allowed to come to school, then where do their laws go when some outsider man comes to school and beats up students? The school administrators attempted to downplay a grave incident, such as a student being stabbed on the premises.”

Seeing the uproar, the school was finally forced to file a police complaint against the accused parent. Consequently, the police filed a case against the 2 parents of a Muslim student who had entered the school and thrashed friends of the victim student. Later, the parents of the accused minor student were sent to jail. Currently, the Vadodara police are investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage and the questioning of the victim student.