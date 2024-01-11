Thursday, January 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsZee Studios apologises for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in their film 'Annapoorani',...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Zee Studios apologises for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in their film ‘Annapoorani’, Netflix removes the anti-Hindu propaganda film

The film garnered a lot of criticism on social media for promoting conversion to Islam, misrepresenting the revered deity Bhagwan Ram and offending the religious sentiments of Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
13

On January 11, Thursday, a letter went viral on social media wherein Zee Studios issued an apology to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for hurting Hindu religious sentiments of the Hindu community in their film ‘Annapoorani’. The letter dated January 9, is written on Zee Studio’s letterhead and addressed to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The letter stated that Zee has urged the film’s co-producers, M/s Trident Arts, to take appropriate action against the problematic parts in the film, as well as Netflix to remove the movie from its OTT platform till the film is not altered. Zee apologized for offending the religious sentiments of the Hindu and Brahmin communities.

As on January 11, Thursday, Netflix pulled down the movie from the OTT platform.

Annapoorani film taken down from the Netfilx OTT platform

Notably, until yesterday, the film was streaming on Netflix with a description, “The daughter of a temple cook goes against her family’s wishes to make non-vegetarian food in order to prove she’s a talented chef in her own right.”

‘Annapoorani’ was released on Netflix on 28th December last year and is the 75th film of Tamil actress Nayanthara. The movie is produced by Trident Arts, Zee Studios and Naad Studios.

Recently, the film garnered a lot of criticism on social media for its anti-Hindu content. The film was accused of promoting conversion to Islam, misrepresenting the revered Hindu deity Bhagwan Ram and offending the religious sentiments of Hindus.

On Saturday, January 6,  former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki filed a police complaint against the makers of the film ‘Annapoorani’. Solanki, the founder of Hindu IT Cell, wrote to the Chief Inspector of the Lokmanya Tilak police station, seeking action against the anti-Hindu nature of the feature film.

According to the Hindu activist, the movie ‘Annapoorani’ featured several objectionable scenes. Those include the offering of Namaz (Islamic prayer) by the daughter of a Hindu Brahmin temple priest, glorification of love jihad, and falsehoods about Lord Ram and Maa Sita devouring meat in Ramayana.

The controversy surrounding the film started gaining momentum on social media, with several individuals and groups expressing their discontent.

On January 10, another FIR (First Information Report) was registered against the film’s makers and actors in Madhya Pradesh by the Hindu Seva Parishad.

The Hindu Seva Parishad filed a criminal action alleging that Annapoorani contained sequences with derogatory comments about Lord Rama, which hurt Hindu sensibilities. Furthermore, the organization stated that the film promoted Love Jihad.

The FIR was filed against the director, producer, actors, and four others associated with the anti-Hindu propaganda film. 

The spokesperson for the Hindu Seva Parishad expounded on the film’s content, claiming that it contains scenes with insulting remarks against Hindu deities, particularly Lord Rama. The spokesperson also voiced concern about the film’s supposed depiction of Lord Rama murdering animals and eating meat during His exile, calling it false propaganda that has profoundly harmed the sentiments of Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmovie, film, annapoorani, anti-hindu, bhagwan ram, love jihad, conversion to islam, fir, netflix, zee
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Sonia Gandhi declines the invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, her old message celebrating the canonisation of Mother Teresa goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi's letter to Pope on Canonisation Ceremony of Mother Teresa went viral after Congress refused to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhagwan Ram at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya
News Reports

As centre tells SC that AMU is a national university and it can’t claim minority status, here’s all you need to know about its...

Siddhi Somani -
"AMU is not and cannot be a university of any particular religion or religious denomination as any university which has been declared an institution of national importance cannot be a minority institution," says the written submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Congress gives URL of fake ‘Donate for Desh’ website in official document, money went to unknown people

Suchana Seth, Bengaluru CEO who killed her son, was arrested because of a traffic jam on the Goa-Bangalore highway: What the cab driver told

State of emergency, empty streets, and gangsters running wild: Drug cartels declare war on the government in Ecuador

Door blown off mid-air: As Boeing faces crisis, filings reveal how they prioritised ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ over performance and security

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com