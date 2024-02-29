The West Bengal Police has finally arrested TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan accused of land grabbing and several cases of rape. The TMC leader was arrested from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas after weeks of protests by Sandeshkhali women.

Notably, Shahjahan had a dictatorial hold over Sandeshkhali, a village in the Basirhat constituency of North 24 Paraganas in West Bengal.

On 5th January, a violent mob of 800-1000 people attacked the team of the Enforcement Directorate, CRPF and journalists in Sandeshkhali when they arrived to conduct searches at Sheikh Shahjahan’s premises.

Sheikh Shahjahan‘s mobile location established that he was inside the house. In just minutes after the officials reached his doorstep, a large mob marched towards them with weapons, gheraoed them and started hitting them.

The ED added that the mob was suspected to have been instigated by the TMC leader. “ED officials while discharging their duties were badly attacked by crowds (suspected to be instigated by Sahajahan Sheikh and his associates). Three officers have suffered grievous injuries as the mob has marched towards the ED officials with an intention to cause death,” the central agency said.

About a month after this incident, distressed local women of Sandeshkhali took to the streets early in February demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was absconding and two other TMC workers Shiba Prasad Hara and Uttam Sardar.

Locals stated that the TMC goon, a close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee, usurped the land of the poor villagers. Shocking revelations of rape, sexual harassment, and threats of gang rape came to light through witness and victim testimonies too.

What’s more, is that the role of the police was exposed through these testimonies wherein aggrieved women narrated how the state force under the TMC government was in cahoots with Sheikh Shahjahan and his goons.

Amidst all this, Sheikh Shahjahan was in hiding with much convenience. The TMC leader was absconding ever since the mob attack on ED.

The CBI informed the Calcutta High Court how the West Bengal Police had failed to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan even 12 days after the attack on ED and CRPF despite the TMC leader sending voice messages from underground.

The CBI likened this to Osama Bin Laden, who time and again released several voice messages while underground from 2001 to 2011.

Shockingly, even as the West Bengal Police were supposedly looking for Shahjahan, the latter was broadcasting his defying messages. In his voice message, Sheikh Shahjahan was reportedly heard advising his followers in the Sandeshkhali area not to be scared of central agencies. In the message, he also assured his followers of returning soon.

The Leader of Opposition in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari has said that the TMC goon’s arrest is only symbolic and that he will be extended VIP treatment. The LoP, in a post on X, alleged that Shahjahan will be extended five-star facilities while in jail.

The West Bengal Police’s role in the entire saga has exposed the corrupt state of law and order in the TMC-ruled state. Inaction by the police, distrust amongst victims and locals at large towards the force and allegations of the police’s involvement have ruptured the state machinery altogether.

So deep is the distrust towards the police among locals that on 12th February, residents of Sandeshkhali village sought justice from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and demanded strict punishment against Trinamool Congress goons.

“While you are here, we can speak up, but once you leave, the situation returns to what it was. They will continue to oppress us. Do something so that they are arrested. We demand severe punishment; we want justice,” a woman told the West Bengal Governor.