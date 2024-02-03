Saturday, February 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Shastri launches his book ‘Sanatan Dharma Kya Hai’ in New...
BooksNews Reports
Updated:

Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Shastri launches his book ‘Sanatan Dharma Kya Hai’ in New Delhi

Dhirendra Shastri emphasised the need for educating the country's children about the concept of 'Sanatan Dharma' and how it represented ancient India

OpIndia Staff
Bagheshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri launches his book on Sanatan Dharma in New Delhi
Bagheshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri launches his book on Sanatan Dharma in New Delhi (Image Source - Amar Ujala)
5

On 3rd January (Saturday), Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri launched his book titled ‘Sanatan Dharm Kya Hai’ at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. His book was jointly launched by Parmarth Niketan seer Chidanand Muni and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. Additionally, BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari and party leader Neelkant Bakshi were also present at the book launch event. 

Speaking at the book launch, Dhirendra Shastri emphasised the need for educating the country’s children about the concept of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and how it represented ancient India. He said, “I hope every child reads the book so that they know about Sanatan Dharma and that it is eternal truth and has no beginning and ending.” 

According to Dhirendra Shastri, Sanatan Dharma makes a person humane. The subject of religious observance is life itself. Among all religions, Sanatan Dharma is supreme. Its knowledge is pure, understanding it is wisdom, and manifesting it is science. However, most young people as well as elderly individuals are unaware of the principles of Sanatan Dharma.

Shastri explained that six months ago he completed the book in five days when he was in the southern state with the inspiration received from Lord Hanuman. He added that the book doesn’t compare it with others. 

He shared some anecdotes adding that many youths and families he met in rural areas, had converted their religion. In such a situation, it is very important to teach children about the knowledge of Dharma. According to him, the book will be meaningful only when every child has it in his bag. It will be started from Madhya Pradesh. After which examinations will also be conducted in all the states.

He added that the book aims to improve the character of the youth. He stated that the book will be translated into all languages including Urdu, Punjabi, and Marathi. He said that violence should be stopped. The temple is being rebuilt. This is a good sign. Nandi has emerged in Gyanvapi, now Lord Shankar is certain to emerge.

On this occasion, MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi said that saints are considered living pilgrims. Children ask about Dharma, but many parents do not know. Forget about studying Dharma, they haven’t turned a page (of scriptures). Today, if there is a thought of Khandaan (refutation) of Sanatan, then there should also be a thought of Mandan (corroboration).

Trivedi said Shastri’s devotion to Sanatan Dharma at a young age represented a young India with its ancient civilisational roots. This generation of Amrit Kaal will create a thousand-year history of Sanatan Dharma to come.

At the event, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan said that Bageshwar Dham has brought Kedarnath, Badrinath to mind. Respect for faith is Sanatan Dharma. In present times people have forgotten to read books and know about themselves. If Sanatan is not there, there will be no secularism and humanity. It is not an eternal disease but a cure. Ram is not a dispute but a solution. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Quality standards for 5 spices finalised at 7th session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs, 31 countries attended the meet in...

OpIndia Staff -

ED files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi court for repeatedly ignoring summons in the liquor policy scam case

ANI -

‘Muslim khatoon ko hijab me rehna chahiye’: Islamists attack cricketer Irfan Pathan for sharing a picture with his wife without burqa

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: CBI searches 8 locations in forged domicile certificate for CAPF job case, FIR says some Pakistani nationals also benefitted

OpIndia Staff -

‘No one in film industry stoops to such level for PR’: Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey and her manager for faking...

OpIndia Staff -

‘How sinister, how pathetic’: Vivek Agnihotri, Pooja Bhatt and others slam Poonam Pandey for faking death to create cervical cancer awareness

ANI -

‘Unlawful marriage case’: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven-year imprisonment, third such conviction in a week

OpIndia Staff -

‘Neither Mughal nor British allowed it”: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha moves court seeking a ban on the annual ‘Urs’ of Shah Jahan at Taj...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Labour crisis grips Tiruppur as UP migrants return home over increased job opportunities with the consecration of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

Days after a student hanged to death, Kota hostel seized for not installing ‘anti-suicide device’ in rooms

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com