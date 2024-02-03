On 3rd January (Saturday), Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri launched his book titled ‘Sanatan Dharm Kya Hai’ at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. His book was jointly launched by Parmarth Niketan seer Chidanand Muni and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. Additionally, BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari and party leader Neelkant Bakshi were also present at the book launch event.

#WATCH | Pandit Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at the launch of his book 'Sanatana Dharma Kya Hai?' in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0Rj1mbGpiX — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

Speaking at the book launch, Dhirendra Shastri emphasised the need for educating the country’s children about the concept of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and how it represented ancient India. He said, “I hope every child reads the book so that they know about Sanatan Dharma and that it is eternal truth and has no beginning and ending.”

According to Dhirendra Shastri, Sanatan Dharma makes a person humane. The subject of religious observance is life itself. Among all religions, Sanatan Dharma is supreme. Its knowledge is pure, understanding it is wisdom, and manifesting it is science. However, most young people as well as elderly individuals are unaware of the principles of Sanatan Dharma.

Shastri explained that six months ago he completed the book in five days when he was in the southern state with the inspiration received from Lord Hanuman. He added that the book doesn’t compare it with others.

He shared some anecdotes adding that many youths and families he met in rural areas, had converted their religion. In such a situation, it is very important to teach children about the knowledge of Dharma. According to him, the book will be meaningful only when every child has it in his bag. It will be started from Madhya Pradesh. After which examinations will also be conducted in all the states.

He added that the book aims to improve the character of the youth. He stated that the book will be translated into all languages including Urdu, Punjabi, and Marathi. He said that violence should be stopped. The temple is being rebuilt. This is a good sign. Nandi has emerged in Gyanvapi, now Lord Shankar is certain to emerge.

On this occasion, MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi said that saints are considered living pilgrims. Children ask about Dharma, but many parents do not know. Forget about studying Dharma, they haven’t turned a page (of scriptures). Today, if there is a thought of Khandaan (refutation) of Sanatan, then there should also be a thought of Mandan (corroboration).

Trivedi said Shastri’s devotion to Sanatan Dharma at a young age represented a young India with its ancient civilisational roots. This generation of Amrit Kaal will create a thousand-year history of Sanatan Dharma to come.

At the event, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan said that Bageshwar Dham has brought Kedarnath, Badrinath to mind. Respect for faith is Sanatan Dharma. In present times people have forgotten to read books and know about themselves. If Sanatan is not there, there will be no secularism and humanity. It is not an eternal disease but a cure. Ram is not a dispute but a solution.