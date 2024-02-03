A Bengaluru court has ordered registration of a criminal case against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and three others over the infamous ‘eradicate Sanatan’ comments. Special (Magistrate) Court Judge J Preeth of the Bangalore Metropolitan Magistrate’s issued the order on Friday to lodge the case for insulting Sanatana Dharma at the “Eradicate Sanatan Conference” held in Chennai on 2 September 2023.

Apart from the DMK leader, others to be booked in the case are Tamil writer S Venkatesh, Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association State President Madhukar Ramalingam and Association Secretary Adavan Dichanya. The court has directed the police to register a case against the four under Sections 153 (provocation to cause riot), 298 (hurting religious sentiments) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also ordered to issue summons to the accused persons. Judge J Preeth is the special judge for trial of cases against former and current MPs/MLAs.

The order was passed on the basis of a private complaint filed with the court. The complainant stated in the complaint that he belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community and follows Sanathana Dharma. He added that the derogatory statement made by Udhayanidhi Stalin has defamed him, his religion and the people belonging to the Hindu faith.

The matter will be heard next on March 4.

It notable that the event was organised by amil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, where DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and a minister in the government, spewed venom against Hindus and called for eradication of Sanatan Dharma. He had said, “Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana,” sparking nationwide outrage.

Earlier an FIR was filed in Mumbai against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his comments. Petitions against him have been fled at the Supreme Court also.