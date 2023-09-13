A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai over his remarks insulting Sanatana Dharma on 2 September. The FIR, registered by the Mira Road police, was filed under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A BJP delegation in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (12 September) handed over a memorandum to the police demanding registration of an FIR against the DMK leader for his remarks. On 2 September, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the “Eradicate Sanatan Conference” in Chennai. He not only likened Sanatana Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, and coronavirus but also called for its eradication.

The hateful statement sparked nationwide outrage. Sources reportedly said that Prime Minister Modi asked his ministers to counter the Opposition’s narrative on Sanatana Dharma with facts.

Udhayanidhi was backed by I.N.D.I alliance leaders including the Congress. Earlier, an FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh against the son of Tamil Nadu CM for his disparaging remarks about Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin through his statement has given a free run to the leaders of his Hindu-hating party who are on a spree to insult the Hindu faith.

On Monday (11 September), a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA from Thiuvarur, K. Poondi Kalaivanan, courted controversy for asking female students of a college to speak at an anti-Sanatan Dharma event.

On 6th September, DMK MP A Raja added fuel to the controversy by saying that Udayanidhi was soft while commenting on Sanatan Dharma and added it should have been compared to HIV and social stigmas.

Again on 6th September, DMK leader Constantine Ravindran was heard saying that “no one is educated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of Sanatana Dharma”. “They are brainless. They don’t have rational thinking about life,” said the DMK spokesperson.