Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: FIR filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for 'Sanatana Dharma needs to be eradicated' remark
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: FIR filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for ‘Sanatana Dharma needs to be eradicated’ remark

On 2 September, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the "Eradicate Sanatan Conference" in Chennai. He not only likened Sanatana Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, and coronavirus but also called for its eradication.

OpIndia Staff
Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity: Son of MK Stalin defends comparing Sanatan Dharma to 'dengue' and 'malaria'
Udhayanidhi Stalin with his father MK Stalin, image via Postsen
2

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mumbai over his remarks insulting Sanatana Dharma on 2 September. The FIR, registered by the Mira Road police, was filed under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A BJP delegation in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (12 September) handed over a memorandum to the police demanding registration of an FIR against the DMK leader for his remarks. On 2 September, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the “Eradicate Sanatan Conference” in Chennai. He not only likened Sanatana Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, and coronavirus but also called for its eradication.

The hateful statement sparked nationwide outrage. Sources reportedly said that Prime Minister Modi asked his ministers to counter the Opposition’s narrative on Sanatana Dharma with facts.

Udhayanidhi was backed by I.N.D.I alliance leaders including the Congress. Earlier, an FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh against the son of Tamil Nadu CM for his disparaging remarks about Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin through his statement has given a free run to the leaders of his Hindu-hating party who are on a spree to insult the Hindu faith.

On Monday (11 September), a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA from Thiuvarur, K. Poondi Kalaivanan, courted controversy for asking female students of a college to speak at an anti-Sanatan Dharma event.

On 6th September, DMK MP A Raja added fuel to the controversy by saying that Udayanidhi was soft while commenting on Sanatan Dharma and added it should have been compared to HIV and social stigmas.

Again on 6th September, DMK leader Constantine Ravindran was heard saying that “no one is educated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of Sanatana Dharma”. “They are brainless. They don’t have rational thinking about life,” said the DMK spokesperson.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

I.N.D.I. Alliance decides to list anchors to be boycotted by member parties, seat sharing to be decided after more discussions

OpIndia Staff -

Assam forms committee to draft legislation to end polygamy, asked to submit a report in 45 days: Details

OpIndia Staff -

“This is distorting our market”: EU launches anti-subsidy probe into China-made electric vehicles amid charges of unfair trade practices

OpIndia Staff -

‘Find other ways to celebrate’: SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt’s decision to ban firecrackers ahead of Diwali

OpIndia Staff -

Questions that Karnataka govt, especially Priyank Kharge, need to answer about the Swawalambi Sarathi scheme and the FIR against Sudhir Chaudhury

Nupur J Sharma -

Private School Principal in Goa suspended for taking students to Mosque under the pretext of workshop, students were asked to offer Namaz, wear hijab

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad rabies death: Accused woman yet to show vaccination documents for all her pets, locals scared of stray dogs as victim family awaits justice

OpIndia Staff -

‘Prime Minister Modi is doing the right thing’: Russian President Vladimir Putin lauds ‘Make in India’

OpIndia Staff -

DMK MLA tells female students to speak against Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu college complies initially but later withdraws diktat after outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Loan documents must be released within 30 days of full repayment, ₹5,000 penalty per day for delay: RBI announces major benefit for borrowers

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,986FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com