Tucker Carlson, the famous US journalist has been in Moscow for the last few days. He is there to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is a significant event not just for the media, but for the overall narrative in the current geopolitical scenario of the world. The Western media, for the last several years, and especially since February 2022, has painted Vladimir Putin as an evil, cruel dictator running a terrorist regime. The vilification has been so unidirectional, biased, and relentless that any scope of understanding and mutual dialogue has been stamped out.

Even media and social media in other countries, which do not follow the line the Western media takes, and instead try to present a picture from both sides of the war narrative, have been criticised and vilified by the US media. In the USA and the Western countries, there is no question of nuances and discussion when it comes to Putin Vs Zelenskyy. The media behaves like a spoiled 3-year-old. Putin is just bad, only bad, Putin has to be bad and anyone even indirectly suggesting ‘Let’s try to understand what he wants’ is bad by extension too.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy is good, he is only good, and anyone even indirectly suggesting or trying to discuss the rampant corruption, media blackout, banning of opposition parties and free speech in Ukraine, or questioning the continuous money flow from Western countries to the war dump of Ukraine is as bad as Putin himself.

Tucker Carlson’s soon-to-be aired interview with Vladimir Putin will be the first time any Western journalist has interviewed Putin since the war started in 2022. Western world, their political leaders, and their media went so relentlessly hateful against anything Russian that even Russian artists, civilians, and businesses were banned across nations. Russian media is restricted across all Western nations, even tech giants like Google and Facebook, Visa, and others went anti-Russian as per the directive of their government.

Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

The interview with Putin is yet to be aired. However, Tucker Carlson has released a 4.38-minute video explaining WHY is he interviewing Putin and why it is important that everyone watches it.

Carlson highlights how Western leaders have deliberately kept the citizens of their country ill-informed. He discusses how the Western media runs only a one-sided, misinformed, juvenile narrative when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war and how any voice that tries to question the hundreds of billions of dollars poured into Ukraine, the point of funding a war so far away and the sanity of a military conflict with a country that holds the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, is immediately branded an enemy of peace.

“2 years into the war that is reshaping the region, most Americans are not informed. They have no real idea what is happening in this region, here in Russia or in Ukraine 600 miles away. But they should know, they are paying for much of it, in ways they might not yet fully perceive. The war in Ukraine is a human disaster. It has left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians dead and depopulated the largest country in Europe. But the long-term effect is even more profound. This war has utterly reshaped the global military and trade alliances, and the sanctions that followed have as well. In total, they have upended the world economy,” Tucker Carlson stated.

He added that the declining dominance of the US dollar, the falling of the post-WWII world order, and other changes are history-altering events but the population of the US is mostly unaware. “The media outlets in the USA are corrupt, they lie to their readers and viewers”, Carlson added.

He highlighted the countless interviews of Zelenskyy in the US media, the prevalent stories of Ukraine, and the total omission of Russia’s side of the story. The interviews of Zelenskyy, he added, are not exactly interviews but fawning pep sessions that are specifically designed to amplify Zelenskyy’s demand for more and more money from the US government, taxpayers’ money, money that should be spent for the benefit of American people.

While Zelenskyy has been promoted like a new consumer product, no Western journalist has bothered to interview the President of Russia, to try and know the other side of the story, Carlson adds.

‘Biden administration illegally spied on me, tried to stop me’: Tucker Carlson

Carlson further added that the Biden administration had in 2021 illegally spied on his team and had leaked their text messages to their ‘compliant’ media outlets. He added that there have been multiple previous attempts to prevent him from interviewing Putin.

“We came to Moscow on our own money, not sponsored by any government. We are not here because we love Putin, we are here because we love the USA. We want the USA to remain prosperous and free. The interview can be watched on our website for free, there will be no paywall. Elon Musk has promised that the interview, when released on X, won’t be censored or blocked. We are not encouraging you to agree with Putin, we are encouraging you to listen to what he says and then decide on your own, like free citizens, not slaves”, Carlson ended.

The relentless media campaign and the narrative onslaught

The US and European media have gone so far as to vilify India for buying Russian oil. Completely ignoring India’s long-standing relations with Russia, and the fact that India needs energy for its own population. Also, ignoring that they buy more Russian energy than India does, exploring loopholes in their own sanctions.

The Western media has been so compliant, so submissive to the Western political powers that a blatant act of terrorism, an act that threatens their own energy supply, was promptly ignored in a shameless manner. Europe needs Russian energy to meet its own needs, but European political leaders have been trying to sabotage their own supplies and relations. The destruction of the Nordstream 2 pipeline, was allowed to go unquestioned by the Western media. When they failed to pin it on Putin, and realised that the whole world knew who might be behind it, they went ahead and ignored the news.

The same Western media that questions government policies in India, migrant handling in Bangladesh, and human rights all over the world, literally closed its eyes and pretended that the Nordstream pipeline was destroyed by nobody.

Biden: "I promise you, we will end Nordstream 2"



Feb 9, 2022 pic.twitter.com/fVADdRWqcm — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 8, 2023

Not only did the Western media ignore its duty to question and demand an investigation into the act of sabotage, but they even went to the extent of pushing the narrative that asking questions about the blowing up of the Nordstream pipeline should be stopped.

How the Western world preaches sermons on ‘media freedom’ in India and elsewhere

The whole world has witnessed how the 2020 elections were handled in the USA. The whole world has watched how the current government in the USA has been trying to stop Biden’s main opponent Trump from contesting elections. The world watched when Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stamped down against protestors, put them in jail, and froze their bank accounts. The world watches how the Western world tries to bully developing nations into submission and compliance with their agenda. But the Western media’s sermons on ‘media freedom’ are reserved for the Global South like India.

The US government machinery will release a dozen statements on issues like the human rights of protestors and media freedom, and democracy in India, but it does not question why the US government is censoring opinions on Covid, Russia-Ukraine wars, funding of military conflicts in faraway lands and much more. Even questioning the Nazi links of some Ukrainian military units is ‘banned’.

Screenshot of report on Google’s censoring about Azov battalion’s Nazi affiliation

A tweet by an American professor recently went viral. He (or they) was questioning why NASA is still working in collaboration with the Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS. He suggested that it is almost like working with Hitler himself. Thousands of responses from around the world, including X’s community notes, reminded him that NASA was, in fact, advanced with active Nazi collaboration. The Western narrative, which brands anyone they don’t approve of, from Modi to Mohammad Bin Salman to Putin as ‘Nazi dictator’, conveniently forgets that Operation Paperclip was funded by US government to sneak in and rehabilitate Nazi scientists and engineers to advance the interests of America.

Please remember that US tech giant Facebook, which has been found to be actively interfering in US elections to favor the Democrats, updated its policies to allow threats of violence and harm against Russians in their platform, and not to censor such content.

Community Notes ‘fact check’ on Professor Roman Sheremeta’s post

There are always, always two sides to a story. The world needs and deserves to know about both, sometimes all sides of a story. ‘Russia had always objected to NATO expansion near its border’ is a fact. ‘An elected government in Ukraine was taken down, and a puppet regime was erected to further NATO interests’ is a fact. ‘The Ukrainian government has been bombing the people of the Donbas region since 2014’, is a fact. ‘The people of Crimea voted to be a part of Russia’, is a fact too. The war in Ukraine that has killed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in 2 years could have been prevented, that is a fact too. Just like PM Modi said, “This is not the era of war”.

Just as the USA won’t tolerate nuclear missiles installed in Cuba, Russia cannot allow NATO at its border. All the attempts by the US-led Western forces to bend the world to their warmongering whims have failed. Sanctions against Russia are not working. The Russian economy did not collapse like the Western media had predicted dozens of times, instead, it flourished, because the world needs energy, fertilisers, and metals.

All predictions of the Western media about Russian economy have failed

The Western media, and Western government’s attempts to bully nations like Saudi Arabia, India, etc to ‘boycott’ Russia has failed. India continues its traditional bonhomie with Russia and Putin was welcomed like a king in Saudi Arabia while the West sulked in a corner.

The web of lies that the Western governments have been building around issues like Covid origins, terrorism, Russia-Ukraine war, and their selective definitions of ‘democracy’ need to be broken. It is a multipolar world whether the Western powers like it or not and in a multipolar world, every nation will watch out for its own interests. And that is a fact too.