A police vehicle transporting inmates to court stopped in the middle of the road in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar as it ran out of fuel, after which the four prisoners were made to push the automobile, creating a humiliating situation for the state’s police force. The incident transpired when the Mahindra Scorpio broke down close to Kachari Chowk as it was taking the accused to a court for hearing under the supervision of police officials. The video of the instance soon became popular on social media.

Bihar: A Police van ran out of fuel in the middle of the road, and it was pushed by the inmates going to court for their hearing. pic.twitter.com/zPqdFbbc3T — Jist (@jist_news) February 3, 2024

The prisoners were held for drinking alcohol in the dry state and were being transported to Bhagalpur from Naugachia. Meanwhile, some reports suggested that they were selling alcohol. One police officer was in the driver’s seat and the other was keeping an eye on the detainees as they pushed the SUV. They were restrained with the help of a rope as the policeman demanded that they push the car in the middle of the busy road. The detainees pushed the vehicle for around 500 metres.

An investigation unveiled that the vehicle belonged to the excise department. The driver Sawan Kumar told the inmates that they would have to push the car as the fuel had been exhausted after which they followed his order and reached the gate of the court. The cops have refused to acknowledge their role in the incident, but the video clearly shows otherwise.

Pramodit Narayan Singh, Assistant Commissioner of the Central Prohibition Department stated that information about the occurrence was received through the media and assured that the matter would be investigated and the offenders would face action. Notably, the state has reported similar situations on several occasions with vehicles running out of fuel cited as the main cause.

According to accounts, senior police personnel have promised tough punishment for those behind the significant error. It was their responsibility to inspect the car before heading to the court with the defendants. Furthermore, there are reports that the police opened a probe into the case after the incident’s video went viral online.