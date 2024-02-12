On 12th February, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) proved to be the majority in the Bihar Assembly, clearing the path for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) to form government in the state. Interestingly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Chetan Anand was seen playing cricket with Tejashvi Yadav yesterday inside his house and voted for JDU.

#WATCH | Bihar: RJD MLA Chetan Anand plays cricket inside former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/a1MG5Nk5CL — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Chetan Anand’s family had pressed the panic button yesterday and called the police, asserting that the MLA was under house arrest at Tejashwi Yadav’s residence. The heavy police force was deployed to raid the residence of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, a video of Anand playing cricket at Tejashwi’s residence went viral on social media.

Notably, RJD MLAs and Left allies stayed at Yadav’s residence before the floor test scheduled for 12th February. Anand’s younger brother Anshuman and his son Anand Mohan lodged a police complaint as they could not contact MLA. Reportedly, when police reached Tejashwi’s house, Anand claimed he had gone there alone.

Signficantly, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were sitting on the government side in the Bihar Assembly in Patna.