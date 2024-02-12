Monday, February 12, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBihar: NDA proves majority; RJD MLA, who was seen playing cricket with Tejashvi Yadav...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: NDA proves majority; RJD MLA, who was seen playing cricket with Tejashvi Yadav yesterday inside his house, votes for JDU

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Chetan Anand, who was seen playing cricket with Tejashvi Yadav yesterday inside his house, voted for JDU in the floor test of the Bihar assembly.

OpIndia Staff
Rashtriya Janata Dal
RJD MLA was seen playing cricket at Tejashwi's house while his family filed 'missing' person report (Image: Navbharat Times/Viral video/X)
2

On 12th February, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) proved to be the majority in the Bihar Assembly, clearing the path for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) to form government in the state. Interestingly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Chetan Anand was seen playing cricket with Tejashvi Yadav yesterday inside his house and voted for JDU.

Chetan Anand’s family had pressed the panic button yesterday and called the police, asserting that the MLA was under house arrest at Tejashwi Yadav’s residence. The heavy police force was deployed to raid the residence of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, a video of Anand playing cricket at Tejashwi’s residence went viral on social media.

Notably, RJD MLAs and Left allies stayed at Yadav’s residence before the floor test scheduled for 12th February. Anand’s younger brother Anshuman and his son Anand Mohan lodged a police complaint as they could not contact MLA. Reportedly, when police reached Tejashwi’s house, Anand claimed he had gone there alone.

Signficantly, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were sitting on the government side in the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com