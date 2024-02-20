A major diplomatic rift has been sparked between Brazil and Israel after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva compared the situation in Gaza to the Holocaust. Lula da Silva stated that Israel’s treatment of the people in Gaza is similar to what Hitler did to Jews.

As per reports, Brazil’s ambassador to Israel Frederico Meyer was called to the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem in Jerusalem by the Israeli government and was given what can be called as a ‘formal reprimand’ over Lula’s comments. Following the development, Brazil has recalled its ambassador from Israel and has summoned the Israeli ambassador, in a counter maneuver.

The Brazillian foreign ministry has made it clear that President Lula will not retract his statement on the situation in Gaza.

⚡ 🇧🇷 Brazilian President Lula da Silva:



"What Israel is doing in Gaza is equivalent to what Hitler did to the Jews."https://t.co/BDF18qvsMS pic.twitter.com/zehKnU6Kao — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) February 18, 2024

During an event at the African Union Summit in Adis Ababa, President Lula stated, “What is happening in the Gaza strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. It only existed in history when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”.

Following Lula’s statement, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz announced that President Lula is not welcome in Israel until he retracts his statement.

Brazillian ambassador to Israel Frederico Meyer was called for a meeting by the Israeli Foreign Minister at the Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, not at his office. At the Yad Vashem, Meyer was forced to listen to a statement in Hebrew, without an interpreter or translating device, “without knowing what was being said to him”, as per reports in the Israeli media.

Katz reportedly told Meyer that “Israel will not forget and will not forgive”.

Following the incident, Brazil registered a strong protest and recalled Ambassador Frederico Meyer back to Brazil.

Israeli ambassador in Brasil Daniel Zonshine was similarly summoned by Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira for a ‘harsh’ communication.

In addition to all this, the Brazilian government has made it clear that President Lula’s statement will not be retracted.

It is notable here that Israel declared an all-out war against Hamas after Hamas terrorists from Gaza launched a massive attack against Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023. Over 1300 civilians including entire families, women, children, and elderly were brutally massacred by Hamas terrorists. Hundreds of civilians, including dozens of foreign citizens were kidnapped and taken into Gaza. So far the Israeli offensive in Gaza has destroyed hundreds of buildings that were being used as terrorist hideouts. Thousands of people have lost lives in what is being described as a major humanitarian crisis. Egypt, which has a border with the Gaza Strip, has refused to take in refugees.