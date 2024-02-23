On Thursday (22nd February), the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, lashed out at George Soros for influencing public policy and laws in the United States.

He made the remarks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor in Maryland, which is located south of Washington.

During his speech, Bukele stated, “Who elected (George) Soros to dictate public policy and laws? Why does he feel entitled to impose his agenda?”

Let me tell you something – Soros and his cronies hit a brick wall in El Salvador,” he emphasised. “Thank God and all glory be to Him, El Salvadorians are now immune to his (Soros’) influence,” Nayib Bukele further added.

In October last year, Elon Musk also lashed out at the far-left, Hungarian-American billionaire for ensuring the appointment of District Attorneys (DAs) who refuse to prosecute criminals, undermine the law and order system and thus worsen the crime rate in major US cities.

It must be mentioned that Nayib Bukele came to power in 2019 with a whopping 84% votes and has been credited for drastically decreasing the crime rate in the Central American country.

While the El Salvadorian President made headlines due to his critical remarks on George Soros on Thursday (22nd February), this wasn’t the first time when Nayib Bukele slammed the far-left billionaire for his nefarious agenda.

While Vice went bankrupt in May last year, he was quick to take potshots at George Soros. Bukele had tweeted then, “It seems like Soros’ money also rans (sic) out.”

As early as September 2020, he had accused George Soros and Open Society Foundations (OSF) of influence peddling in El Salvador. Following Bukele’s statement, OSF issued a statement.

The El Salvadorian President had accused several left-wing publications of running a smear campaign against his government after receiving funds from George Soros.

In 2021, Nayib Bukele hit out at the far-left billionaire for trying to sabotage relations between El Salvador and the United States.

As expected, he was hounded by ‘journalists’ on Open Society Foundations’ pay-roll for imposing 40% tax on foreign funding of NGOs.

In 2023, Nayib Bukele spoke out about the influence of George Soros in the media. He had tweeted, “In all Latin American countries there are media and “journalists” paid by Soros. But in reality they are not journalists, they are political activists with a defined and perverse global agenda.”

He had also slammed Soros-affiliated journalists for trying to distort public perception in the run-up to the Presidential elections in El Salvador.

George Soros and his anti-India agenda

India has been fighting a ‘perception war’ on all fronts since the start of 2023. On February 16 this year, George Soros exploited the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and launched a scathing attack on the Indian government.

He claimed, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined…Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but it failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards.”

Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” he added.

The Hungarian-American billionaire also said that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’.

George Soros and his vicious ecosystem of NGOs, activists and journalists had been trying to prove PM Modi as an ‘electoral autocrat’ who needed to be ousted for the ‘greater good’ of this country. And it has been a work in progress for a long time.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilisation.