Fed up over wife’s Instagram reels ‘addiction’, Karnataka man dies by suicide

The deceased has been identified as Kumar, 33, a resident of PG Palya in Chamarajanagar district.

ANI
Representative image
A man in Karnataka died by suicide as he was allegedly dejected by his wife’s addiction to making Instagram reels, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Kumar, a daily wage worker, was annoyed with his wife, constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels.

“Kumar, who worked as a coolie, did not like his wife being constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels. After many requests and arguments, 34-year-old Kumar hanged himself to a tree in Hanur, police informed.

However, no suicide note was recovered, and the body was sent to a post-mortem, the police added. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

