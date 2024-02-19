It has been almost ten days since the Haldwani violence took place. Since then, the region has been under the radar from the Chief Minister to media houses. Ground reports and official investigation revealed that an unruly mob attacked police and government officials who went there to remove illegal encroachment in Banbhoolpura. Witnesses and circumstantial evidence pointed fingers at the rioters. Ordinary citizens who had nothing to do with the dispute suffered due to the violence.

OpIndia ground reports revealed that the administration and peaceful ordinary citizens together faced a violent mob that was prepared in advance. While the situation was returning to normal in Haldwani, a self-proclaimed “fact-finding team”, including Harsh Mander, reached there, possibly to instigate locals. The first thing that the fact-finding team did was to give clean chit to stone pelters, arsoners and illegal encroachers and then blamed the administration for what happened.

They accused District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh of the violence and implicated Municipal Corporation officials for the incident of violence. So-called activist Nadim Khan led the fact-finding team. He accused DM Singh of the violence. Harsh Mander, facing a CBI investigation due to irregularities in his NGO, was also part of the fact-finding team. They accused the administration of demolishing a 20-year-old mosque. Furthermore, they also accused the administration of not taking the clerics into confidence before taking action. One of the clerics claimed that no information was given before demolition.

The report by the fact-finding team went viral on social media. Ali Sohrab, who had been arrested for spreading fake news, and several other social media handles posted objectionable posts. They used the hashtag #ArrestVandanaSingh to trend propaganda against the administration. Social media users like ItxHuzaifa61 used abusive language against DM Singh.

The cleric of Haldwani exposed the fact-finding team

The fact-finding team’s report claimed that Nainital’s DM did not meet anyone. However, in the grounds report of OpIndia, it was revealed that she not only met people from various parts of the city but also met ordinary people who were affected by the violence. She also convened a meeting of all concerned people from different sections of the society on 17th February, where everyone expressed their views openly.

Imam Mohammad Mukeem Kazmi of Umra Mosque in Haldwani was also at the meeting. Expressing deep regret over the violence, he praised the open-heartedness of the Nainital administration. He appealed to the administration not to spare any rioters, irrespective of their background. Furthermore, he also praised the administration and police for not losing their cool when stones were pelted at them.

Despite the violent activities, he thanked the ordinary people in the meeting for not considering the people of Banbhoolpura as outsiders. He said that due to consistent efforts of the local administration, the situation came under control.

The lease was over, and the land was to be used for the welfare of the poor

The fact-finding team’s report claimed that the 20-year-old mosque was demolished and claimed the madarsa was legal. However, on 17th February, DM Singh said the encroachment was removed as the lease was over. Despite the notice, the encroachers were not ready to leave. The state government wanted to use the land for welfare projects. These projects will specifically focus on the children of the poor whose family members come to Haldwani to earn livelihood from other regions. However, the fact-finding committee failed to acknowledge that the land meant for the welfare of the poor was illegally encroached on by Abdul Malik, the main accused of the violence.

Action against culprits to continue

Ignoring the misleading allegations and abuses against her, DM Singh maintained a firm stance against the culprits. She said that people involved in the wrongdoings in the district are being identified, and necessary action will be taken against them following an investigation.

Compensation to the victims and not the rioters

On 17th February, Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission’s Deputy Chairman Mazhar Naim Nawab was also present in the meeting held in Haldwani. In a statement, he categorically ignored the reports of the fact-finding committee. He demanded compensation for the victims, police and municipal staff who got injured during the violence and urged not to compensate the rioters. He said a letter in this regard has already been sent to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Mazhar extended support for the administration and not the rioters.

Rumours and fake reports by so-called fact-finding teams

The fact-finding team was not the only one spreading misinformation about the Haldwani violence. Within 48 hours, a group of media started spreading rumours that the supply of essential items was stopped in the affected areas and Muslims were left hungry. However, the OpIndia team on ground zero revealed that the administration was supplying essential items such as milk, etc., in the violence-affected area. Despite OpIndia’s fact-check, propagandists did not delete their posts or apologise for spreading fake news.