Israeli forces have discovered a tunnel network hundreds of meters long and running partly under UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters, the military says, calling it new evidence of Hamas’s exploitation of the main relief agency for Palestinians. Army engineers took reporters from foreign news outlets through the passages at a time of crisis for UNRWA. The agency says it has launched an internal probe as it saw a string of donor countries freeze funding over allegations last month by Israel that some of its staff doubled as Hamas operatives.

In a social media post, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “Acting on ISA intelligence, the forces discovered a tunnel shaft near a UNRWA school, leading to an underground terrorist tunnel beneath UNRWA’s main headquarters. The forces found electrical infrastructure inside the tunnel connected to UNRWA’s main HQ, suggesting it was supplying the tunnel with electricity—generated by the fuel provided through humanitarian aid.”

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 10, 2024

IDF added that the tunnel was 700 meters long and 18 meters deep. Furthermore, it contained multiple blast doors and various intelligence assets that the IDF seized. The Israeli forces found intelligence and documents in the tunnel that confirmed that Hamas terrorists were using the tunnel. They also discovered large quantities of weapons, including rifles, ammunition, grenades and ex,plosives, hidden in the building’s offices.

Allegations against UNRWA staffers

On 26th January, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini revealed that Israel had accused a dozen UNRWA staffers of being involved in the 7th October terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. He added that the agency had terminated the contract of these employees and launched an investigation into this case. Following the allegations, several nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, Italy, Australia, Canada and Japan, suspended funding to the UNRWA.

What is UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was created by the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. Its primary mission is to offer humanitarian aid and protection to registered Palestine refugees within its designated operational area. UNRWA operates in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

UNRWA facilitates the realisation of the full potential in human development for Palestine refugees by delivering high-quality services in education, healthcare, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and enhancement, microfinance, and emergency assistance. The agency relies heavily on voluntary contributions for its funding.

Israel has provided information to the agency that its employees were involved in conspiring the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October 2023. In response to the allegations, the UNRWA has terminated the employees and launched an investigation. Israel is in the middle of a war against Hamas following the terrorist attack.

7th October terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza, and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli territory and butcher Israeli civilians, particularly in the border villages. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza. At least 1,300 people, including some foreign nationals, babies, women and senior citizens, died in the attacks. More than 200 were abducted and taken to Gaza. Following the attack, Israel launched a counterattack to eliminate Hamas. The Israel-Hamas war entered its 127th day on 11th February 2024.