On 10th February (Saturday), the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Karnataka took action against a group of 38 medical students for recording Instagram reels inside the hospital premises. The students faced action after they created an Instagram reel with a tagline that read, ‘Reel it, feel it.’

The incident came to the fore after videos of medical students dancing to Hindi and Kannada songs in the district hospital corridor went viral on social media.

A day after health and family welfare minister suspended a Doctor for Pre wedding shoot in #Bharamasagara at #Chitradurga, #Karnataka, Today 38 Medical students suspended from #GIMS of #Gadag for shooting reels in hospital. pic.twitter.com/YjW4UQSVhl — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 10, 2024

The hospital management stated that the actions of the students were a grave mistake and caused inconvenience to patients. Subsequently, the management acted against the involved medical students and extended their training period by 10 days on Saturday, February 11.

However, following the incident, the students reportedly submitted an apology and claimed that it was part of their pre-graduation ceremony.

Speaking on the incident, the Director of the Gadag Institute of Medical Science Dr. Basavaraj Bommanhalli said, “There are 38 of them who did this (Instagram reels) within the premises and violated the rules. This is a grave mistake. Whatever they wanted to do, they should have done it outside the hospital premises, avoiding inconvenience to the patients.”

The Director added, “We haven’t granted any permission for such activities. They claimed it was recorded for the pre-graduation ceremony. We have taken cognisance of this. Their housemanship was supposed to end in the next 10–20 days, and we have extended that for another 10 days.”

Karnataka doctor dismissed for filming pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre of a government hospital

The action on 38 medical students came a day after Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed a doctor who filmed a pre-wedding photoshoot in the operation theatre of a government hospital in Chitradurga district.

On 7th February (Wednesday), Dr Abhishek, a contract-based physician at the district hospital in Chitradurga’s Bharamasagar area, staged his pre-wedding photo shoot inside a government-run hospital’s operation theatre.

In the video, Dr. Abhishek is seen performing surgery on a patient while his partner is seen helping him. The pre-wedding photo shoot’s concept was medical procedures, with the video ending with the ‘patient’ sitting up after the operation and everyone laughing.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals.”