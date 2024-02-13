Tuesday, February 13, 2024
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Khalistani flag with portrait of Bhindranwale spotted on farmer protest tractor marching towards Delhi

Just like the previous farmer protests that took place against the now-repealed three agriculture laws, Khalistani elements have already infiltrated the current protests.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani terrorist Jarnail SIngh Bhindranwale's portrait spotted on a tractor in farmer protests
A red-colour tractor donned a Khalistani flag with portrait of Bhindranwale in farmer protests convoy marching towards Delhi (Image: SS from ANI video)
8

On 13th February, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and some other states marched towards Delhi as part of “Chalo Delhi” farmer protests. In a video shared by news agency ANI, one of the tractors was seen donning a flag with a portrait of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

From 15 seconds to 17 seconds in the video, a red-tour tractor passed that had a yellow-coloured triangular flag with a portrait of Bhindranwale.

A tractor that was part of farmer protests was spotted with a Khalistani flag with terrorist Bhindranwale’s portrait. Source: SS from ANI video

Earlier, the central government had a meeting with the farmer unions over their demands in Chandigarh. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda were among the team holding talks with farmer leaders. Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was also present.

The talks between the ministers and farmer leaders lasted for over 5 hours, but no agreements could be reached. The farmer leaders announced that they would march towards Delhi through the Shambhu, Khanauri, and Dabwali borders. Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Morcha Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the protesting farmers will march towards Delhi from 10 am onwards from these borders on Tuesday, 13 February.

Farmers are protesting over their demands, which include “MSP guarantee law” and debt waiver.

Khalistani infiltration in farmer protests

Just like the previous farmer protests that took place against the now-repealed three agriculture laws, Khalistani elements have already infiltrated the current protests. Banned Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has already released a video instigating farmers from Punjab against the central government in which he said, “You will not get anything from the central government by asking them. You have to win Delhi”.

In the image used during the video, there was a building with “Modi House” written on it with the message “Raise Khalistan Flag”, provoking pro-Khalistanis to raise the Khalistan flag at PM Modi’s residence in Delhi.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

