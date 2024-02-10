Saturday, February 10, 2024
Maharashtra: Post on X lands user ‘Aparajit Bharat’ behind bars, booked under SC/ST Act, remanded to 3-day police custody​

As per reports, the Nashik Police had produced Ameya Pradhan in court where he has been remanded to 3-day police custody

OpIndia Staff
The complaint states that the accused hurt the complainant's religious sentiments
X, formerly Twitter, user @AparBharat has reportedly been arrested for a post on the social media platform in Mulund. As per reports, he was arrested on the night of 9th February without notice.

According to the first information report (FIR) accessed by OpIndia, the accused – identified as Ameya Pradhan, posted some tweets against Ambedkar which “hurt the religious sentiments” of his followers.

He has been booked under the SC/ST Act by the Nashik cyber police station. As per reports, the Nashik Police had produced Ameya Pradhan in court where he was remanded to 3-day police custody.

The following are the tweets for which he has been arrested:

Tweet 1

“I am glad that you accepted that Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s ideology has failed in this country. He never saw Bharat, all he knew was a British distorted history about India.”

Tweet 2

“They have realized that slowly Ambedkar will get exposed in the 21st century. Hence they are trying to push fake narrative”

Tweet 3

“Why is Ambedkar mentioned as Freedom Fighter…?”

The complaint was filed by another X user named Hemant Tayade at a Nashik police station.

According to the FIR, the complainant submitted the screenshot of the three posts made by Pradhan on his X handle.

The complainant submitted that he has no personal enmity with the accused and is not associated with any political party.

The three tweets mentioned in the FIR as posted by the accused

“While going through my profile @hemanttayade2 at 11.30 AM on 7/2/2024, I came across a post by Prakash Ambedkar to which the user name AParajit Bharat had replied with an insult to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the complaint read.

The complaint further read that the posts by Pradhan could potentially create tensions between the two communities. The complaint mentions that the accused belongs to the “upper caste”.

“Our community worships Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, respects him, we consider him our god and we worship him. The X user @AparBharat has hurt my and my community’s religious and social sentiments by attempting to create a divide between two communities and threatening social unity and disrupting peace through his post,” the complaint read.

